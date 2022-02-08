Penrose

Penrose is an early-stage system that is still in development. Our system is not ready for contributions or public use yet, but hopefully will be soon. Send us an email if you're interested in collaborating.

Example

Here's a simple Penrose visualization in the domain of set theory.

It's specified by the following Substance and Style programs.

tree.sub Set A Set B Set C Set D Set E Set F Set G Subset B A Subset C A Subset D B Subset E B Subset F C Subset G C NoIntersect E D NoIntersect F G NoIntersect B C

venn.sty Set x { shape = Circle { } constraint contains(x, x.label) } Intersect x y { constraint overlapping(x, y) constraint disjoint(y.label, x) constraint disjoint(x.label, y) } NoIntersect x y { constraint nonOverlapping(x, y) } Subset x y { constraint contains(y, x) constraint smallerThan(x, y) constraint disjoint(y.label, x) } NoSubset x y { objective repel(x, y) constraint disjoint(x, y) constraint disjoint(y.label, x) constraint disjoint(x.label, y) constraint nonOverlapping(x, y) }

Here's how the optimization looks live in the UI.