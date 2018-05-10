v. 3.7.6

The best nicescroll release ever - extremely smooth and consistent in modern browsers and mobile devices, with low resource usage

Nicescroll as a Greasemonkey plugin: http://userscripts.org/scripts/show/119910 (freezed)

Nicescroll is a jquery plugin, for nice scrollbars with a very similar ios/mobile style.

HORIZONAL scrollbar support!

It supports DIVs, IFrames, textarea, and document page (body) scrollbars.

Compatible with all recent desktop browser and older: Chrome, Firefox, Edge, IE8+, Safari (win/mac), Opera. (all A-grade browsers)

Compatible with mobile device: iPad/iPhone/iPod, Android 4+, Blackberry phones and Playbook (WebWorks/Table OS), Windows Phone 8 and 10.

Compatible with all touch devices: iPad, Android tablets, Window Surface.

Compabible with multi-input device (mouse with touch or pen): Window Surface, Chrome Desktop on touch notebook.

Compatible with 2 directions mice: Apple Magic Mouse, Apple Mouser with 2-dir wheel, PC mouse with 2-dir wheel (if browser support it).

So you have customizable and scrollable divs with momentum for iPad and you have consistent scrollable areas for all desktop and mobile platforms.

Sexy zoom feature, you can "zoom-in" the content of any nicescroll'ed div. Nice to use and nice to see, all the content of the div in fullscreen mode. It works on desktop (double click on div) either in mobile/touch devices using pinch gesture.

On modern browsers hardware accelerated scrolling has implemented. Using animationFrame for a smoothest and cpu-saving scrolling. (when browser supports)

"Use strict" tested script for maximum code quality. Bower and AMD ready.

Warning for IE6/7 users (why do you uses yet? Please updgrade to a more stable and modern browser), support for your browser has deprecated.

FEATURES

simple installation and activation, it works with NO modification of your code. (some exceptions can happen, so you can write to me)

very stylish scrollbars, with no occupation on your window (original browser scrollbars need some of page space and reduces window/div usable width)

you can style main document scrollbar (body) too!! (not all device/browser support this feature)

on all browsers you can scroll: dragging the cursor, mouse wheel (speed customizable), keyboard navigation (cursor keys, pagup/down keys, home/end keys)

scroll is smooth (as modern tablet browsing), speed is customizable

zoom feature

hardware accelerated scroll (where available)

animation frame support for smoth scrolling and cpu-saving

dragging scroll mode with scrolling momentum (as touch device)

tested for all major browsers desktop and mobile versions

support for touch devices

support for multi-input devices (MSPointer/Pointer support)

compatible with many other browsers and webkit derivated!

scrollbar has a lot a customizable features

native scroll events are working yet

fully integrated with jQuery

compatibile with jQuery UI, jQuery Touch, jQuery Mobile

DEPENDENCIES

It's a plugin for the jquery framework, you need to include jquery in your scripts. it works with jQuery 1.x / 2.x / 3.x branch (slim version don't works)

INSTALLATION Put loading script tag after jquery script tag and loading the zoom image in the same folder of the script:

When you use zoom feature, copy image "zoomico.png" in the same folder of jquery.nicescroll.js.

HOW TO USE

Initialize nicescroll ALWAYS in (document) ready statement.

$( function ( ) { $( "body" ).niceScroll(); }); var nice = false ; $( function ( ) { nice = $( "body" ).niceScroll(); }); $( function ( ) { $( "#thisdiv" ).niceScroll({ cursorcolor : "#00F" }); }); $( function ( ) { $( "#viewportdiv" ).niceScroll( "#wrapperdiv" ,{ cursorcolor : "#00F" }); }); var nice = $( "#mydiv" ).getNiceScroll(); $( "#mydiv" ).getNiceScroll().hide(); $( "#mydiv" ).getNiceScroll().resize(); $( "#mydiv" ).getNiceScroll( 0 ).doScrollLeft(x, duration); $( "#mydiv" ).getNiceScroll( 0 ).doScrollTop(y, duration);

CONFIGURATION PARAMETERS

When you call "niceScroll" you can pass some parameters to custom visual aspects:

$( "#thisdiv" ).niceScroll({ cursorcolor : "#424242" , cursoropacitymin : 0 , cursoropacitymax : 1 , cursorwidth : "5px" , cursorborder : "1px solid #fff" , cursorborderradius : "5px" , zindex : "auto" | [number], scrollspeed : 60 , mousescrollstep : 40 , touchbehavior : false , emulatetouch : false , hwacceleration : true , boxzoom : false , dblclickzoom : true , gesturezoom : true , grabcursorenabled : true autohidemode : true , true | "cursor" | false | "leave" | "hidden" | "scroll" , background : "" , iframeautoresize : true , cursorminheight : 32 , preservenativescrolling : true , railoffset : false , bouncescroll : false , spacebarenabled : true , railpadding : { top : 0 , right : 0 , left : 0 , bottom : 0 }, disableoutline : true , horizrailenabled : true , railalign : right, railvalign : bottom, enabletranslate3d : true , enablemousewheel : true , enablekeyboard : true , smoothscroll : true , sensitiverail : true , enablemouselockapi : true , cursorfixedheight : false , hidecursordelay : 400 , directionlockdeadzone : 6 , nativeparentscrolling : true , enablescrollonselection : true , cursordragspeed : 0.3 , rtlmode : "auto" , cursordragontouch : false , oneaxismousemode : "auto" , scriptpath : "" preventmultitouchscrolling : true disablemutationobserver : false enableobserver : true scrollbarid : false });

Related projects

Nicescroll for Angular

LICENSE

Copyright 2011-17 InuYaksa

Licensed under the MIT License, http://www.opensource.org/licenses/mit-license.php

Images used for zoom icons have derived from OLPC interface, http://laptop.org/8.2.0/manual/Browse_ChangingView.html