Nicescroll is a jquery plugin, for nice scrollbars with a very similar ios/mobile style.
So you have customizable and scrollable divs with momentum for iPad and you have consistent scrollable areas for all desktop and mobile platforms.
Sexy zoom feature, you can "zoom-in" the content of any nicescroll'ed div. Nice to use and nice to see, all the content of the div in fullscreen mode. It works on desktop (double click on div) either in mobile/touch devices using pinch gesture.
On modern browsers hardware accelerated scrolling has implemented. Using animationFrame for a smoothest and cpu-saving scrolling. (when browser supports)
"Use strict" tested script for maximum code quality. Bower and AMD ready.
Warning for IE6/7 users (why do you uses yet? Please updgrade to a more stable and modern browser), support for your browser has deprecated.
It's a plugin for the jquery framework, you need to include jquery in your scripts. it works with jQuery 1.x / 2.x / 3.x branch (slim version don't works)
When you use zoom feature, copy image "zoomico.png" in the same folder of jquery.nicescroll.js.
Initialize nicescroll ALWAYS in (document) ready statement.
// 1. Simple mode, it styles document scrollbar:
$(function() {
$("body").niceScroll();
});
// 2. Instance with object returned:
var nice = false;
$(function() {
nice = $("body").niceScroll();
});
// 3. Style a DIV and change cursor color:
$(function() {
$("#thisdiv").niceScroll({cursorcolor:"#00F"});
});
// 4. DIV with "wrapper", formed by two divs, the first is the vieport, the latter is the content:
$(function() {
$("#viewportdiv").niceScroll("#wrapperdiv",{cursorcolor:"#00F"});
});
// 5. Get nicescroll object:
var nice = $("#mydiv").getNiceScroll();
// 6. Hide scrollbars:
$("#mydiv").getNiceScroll().hide();
// 7. Check for scrollbars resize (when content or position have changed):
$("#mydiv").getNiceScroll().resize();
// 8. Scrolling to a position:
$("#mydiv").getNiceScroll(0).doScrollLeft(x, duration); // Scroll X Axis
$("#mydiv").getNiceScroll(0).doScrollTop(y, duration); // Scroll Y Axis
When you call "niceScroll" you can pass some parameters to custom visual aspects:
$("#thisdiv").niceScroll({
cursorcolor: "#424242", // change cursor color in hex
cursoropacitymin: 0, // change opacity when cursor is inactive (scrollabar "hidden" state), range from 1 to 0
cursoropacitymax: 1, // change opacity when cursor is active (scrollabar "visible" state), range from 1 to 0
cursorwidth: "5px", // cursor width in pixel (you can also write "5px")
cursorborder: "1px solid #fff", // css definition for cursor border
cursorborderradius: "5px", // border radius in pixel for cursor
zindex: "auto" | [number], // change z-index for scrollbar div
scrollspeed: 60, // scrolling speed
mousescrollstep: 40, // scrolling speed with mouse wheel (pixel)
touchbehavior: false, // DEPRECATED!! use "emulatetouch"
emulatetouch: false, // enable cursor-drag scrolling like touch devices in desktop computer
hwacceleration: true, // use hardware accelerated scroll when supported
boxzoom: false, // enable zoom for box content
dblclickzoom: true, // (only when boxzoom=true) zoom activated when double click on box
gesturezoom: true, // (only when boxzoom=true and with touch devices) zoom activated when pinch out/in on box
grabcursorenabled: true // (only when touchbehavior=true) display "grab" icon
autohidemode: true, // how hide the scrollbar works, possible values:
true | // hide when no scrolling
"cursor" | // only cursor hidden
false | // do not hide,
"leave" | // hide only if pointer leaves content
"hidden" | // hide always
"scroll", // show only on scroll
background: "", // change css for rail background
iframeautoresize: true, // autoresize iframe on load event
cursorminheight: 32, // set the minimum cursor height (pixel)
preservenativescrolling: true, // you can scroll native scrollable areas with mouse, bubbling mouse wheel event
railoffset: false, // you can add offset top/left for rail position
bouncescroll: false, // (only hw accell) enable scroll bouncing at the end of content as mobile-like
spacebarenabled: true, // enable page down scrolling when space bar has pressed
railpadding: { top: 0, right: 0, left: 0, bottom: 0 }, // set padding for rail bar
disableoutline: true, // for chrome browser, disable outline (orange highlight) when selecting a div with nicescroll
horizrailenabled: true, // nicescroll can manage horizontal scroll
railalign: right, // alignment of vertical rail
railvalign: bottom, // alignment of horizontal rail
enabletranslate3d: true, // nicescroll can use css translate to scroll content
enablemousewheel: true, // nicescroll can manage mouse wheel events
enablekeyboard: true, // nicescroll can manage keyboard events
smoothscroll: true, // scroll with ease movement
sensitiverail: true, // click on rail make a scroll
enablemouselockapi: true, // can use mouse caption lock API (same issue on object dragging)
cursorfixedheight: false, // set fixed height for cursor in pixel
hidecursordelay: 400, // set the delay in microseconds to fading out scrollbars
directionlockdeadzone: 6, // dead zone in pixels for direction lock activation
nativeparentscrolling: true, // detect bottom of content and let parent to scroll, as native scroll does
enablescrollonselection: true, // enable auto-scrolling of content when selection text
cursordragspeed: 0.3, // speed of selection when dragged with cursor
rtlmode: "auto", // horizontal div scrolling starts at left side
cursordragontouch: false, // drag cursor in touch / touchbehavior mode also
oneaxismousemode: "auto", // it permits horizontal scrolling with mousewheel on horizontal only content, if false (vertical-only) mousewheel don't scroll horizontally, if value is auto detects two-axis mouse
scriptpath: "" // define custom path for boxmode icons ("" => same script path)
preventmultitouchscrolling: true // prevent scrolling on multitouch events
disablemutationobserver: false // force MutationObserver disabled,
enableobserver: true // enable DOM changing observer, it tries to resize/hide/show when parent or content div had changed
scrollbarid: false // set a custom ID for nicescroll bars
});
