Triangle

Regular triangle shape, if you want to draw a random shape with 3 points, use Polygon instead.

Installation

npm install @ pencil . js / triangle

Examples

import Triangle from "@pencil.js/triangle" ; const position = [ 100 , 200 ]; const radius = 99 ; const options = { fill : "blue" }; const triangle = new Triangle(position, radius, options);

RectangleOptions

Inherit from RegularPolygonOptions.

Triangle have no specific options.