Text writing.
npm install @pencil.js/text
import Text from "@pencil.js/text";
const position = [100, 200];
const options = {
font: "comic-sans",
fontSize: 42
};
const message = new Text(position, "Hellow 😺", options);
// Change the text
message.text = "Henlo 🐶";
// Can be use to preload a bunch of fonts
Text.load([url1, url2, url3]).then(() => {
console.log("Fonts ready");
});
Be aware this example overrides Javascript's
Text global. Prefer another name for the import if you have collision.
import PText from "@pencil.js/text";
Inherit from ComponentOptions.
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Comment
|font
String
"sans-serif"
|Font to use (can be a URL)
|fontSize
Number
20
|Size of the text in pixels
|align
String
Text.alignments.start
|Text horizontal alignment (use the
origin option to move the text)
|bold
Boolean
false
|Use bold font-weight
|italic
Boolean
false
|Use italic font-style
|underscore
Boolean
false
|Draw a line under the text
|lineHeight
Number
1
|Ratio of line height (1 is normal, 2 is twice the space)