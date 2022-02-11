openbase logo
@pencil.js/text

by pencil-js
1.18.0 (see all)

✏️ Nice modular interactive 2D drawing library

Documentation
Downloads/wk

8

GitHub Stars

229

Maintenance

Last Commit

10d ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Text

Text writing.

Text example

Installation

npm install @pencil.js/text

Examples

import Text from "@pencil.js/text";

const position = [100, 200];
const options = {
    font: "comic-sans",
    fontSize: 42
};
const message = new Text(position, "Hellow 😺", options);

// Change the text
message.text = "Henlo 🐶";

// Can be use to preload a bunch of fonts
Text.load([url1, url2, url3]).then(() => {
    console.log("Fonts ready");
});

Be aware this example overrides Javascript's Text global. Prefer another name for the import if you have collision.

import PText from "@pencil.js/text";

TextOptions

Inherit from ComponentOptions.

NameTypeDefaultComment
fontString"sans-serif"Font to use (can be a URL)
fontSizeNumber20Size of the text in pixels
alignStringText.alignments.startText horizontal alignment (use the origin option to move the text)
boldBooleanfalseUse bold font-weight
italicBooleanfalseUse italic font-style
underscoreBooleanfalseDraw a line under the text
lineHeightNumber1Ratio of line height (1 is normal, 2 is twice the space)

