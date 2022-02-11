Text

Text writing.

Installation

npm install @ pencil . js / text

Examples

import Text from "@pencil.js/text" ; const position = [ 100 , 200 ]; const options = { font : "comic-sans" , fontSize : 42 }; const message = new Text(position, "Hellow 😺" , options); message.text = "Henlo 🐶" ; Text.load([url1, url2, url3]).then( () => { console .log( "Fonts ready" ); });

Be aware this example overrides Javascript's Text global. Prefer another name for the import if you have collision.

import PText from "@pencil.js/text" ;

TextOptions

Inherit from ComponentOptions.