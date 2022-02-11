Spline

Continuous curve passing through points. The tension parameter define the strength of each points over the curve. 0 mean it act like a line, 0.2 is the default value and render a smooth curve, value can be be as high as you want or even negative.

Installation

npm install @ pencil . js / spline

Examples

import Spline from "@pencil.js/spline" ; const tension = 0.5 ; const options = { stroke : "red" , }; const spline = new Spline( from , [firstPoint, secondPoint, lastPoint], tension, options);

SplineOptions

Inherit from LineOptions.

Spline have no specific options.