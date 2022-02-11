Continuous curve passing through points.
The
tension parameter define the strength of each points over the curve.
0 mean it act like a line,
0.2 is the default value and render a smooth curve, value can be be as high as you want or even negative.
npm install @pencil.js/spline
import Spline from "@pencil.js/spline";
const tension = 0.5;
const options = {
stroke: "red",
};
const spline = new Spline(from, [firstPoint, secondPoint, lastPoint], tension, options);
Inherit from LineOptions.
Spline have no specific options.