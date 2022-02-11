openbase logo
Popularity

Downloads/wk: 9

9

GitHub Stars: 229

229

Maintenance

Last Commit

10d ago

Contributors: 8

8

Package

Dependencies: 3

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable: No

No?

Readme

Spline

Continuous curve passing through points. The tension parameter define the strength of each points over the curve. 0 mean it act like a line, 0.2 is the default value and render a smooth curve, value can be be as high as you want or even negative.

Spline example

Installation

npm install @pencil.js/spline

Examples

import Spline from "@pencil.js/spline";

const tension = 0.5;
const options = {
    stroke: "red",
};
const spline = new Spline(from, [firstPoint, secondPoint, lastPoint], tension, options);

SplineOptions

Inherit from LineOptions.

Spline have no specific options.

