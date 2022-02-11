openbase logo
@pencil.js/line

by pencil-js
1.18.0 (see all)

✏️ Nice modular interactive 2D drawing library

Popularity

Downloads/wk

7

GitHub Stars

229

Maintenance

Last Commit

10d ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Line

Line stroke passing through points.

Line example

Installation

npm install @pencil.js/line

Examples

import Line from "@pencil.js/line";

const options = {
    stroke: "red",
    strokeWidth: 9,
};
const line = new Line(from, [firstPoint, secondPoint, lastPoint], options);

LineOptions

Inherit from ComponentOptions.

NameTypeDefaultComment
capStringLine.caps.roundHow the line end points looks
joinStringLine.joins.roundHow the line segment are join
fillColor or StringnullColor used to fill, set to null for transparent
strokeColor or StringComponent.defaultOptions.fillColor used to stroke, set to null for transparent

