Line stroke passing through points.
npm install @pencil.js/line
import Line from "@pencil.js/line";
const options = {
stroke: "red",
strokeWidth: 9,
};
const line = new Line(from, [firstPoint, secondPoint, lastPoint], options);
Inherit from ComponentOptions.
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Comment
|cap
String
Line.caps.round
|How the line end points looks
|join
String
Line.joins.round
|How the line segment are join
|fill
|Color or
String
null
|Color used to fill, set to null for transparent
|stroke
|Color or
String
Component.defaultOptions.fill
|Color used to stroke, set to null for transparent