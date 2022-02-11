openbase logo
@pencil.js/image

by pencil-js
1.18.0 (see all)

✏️ Nice modular interactive 2D drawing library

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

9

GitHub Stars

229

Maintenance

Last Commit

10d ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Image

Image rendering.

Image example

Installation

npm install @pencil.js/image

Examples

import Image from "@pencil.js/image";

const position = [100, 200];
const url = "url/to/my/file.png";
const options = {
    fill: "black",
    description: "Cutest cat ever !"
};
const image = new Image(position, url, options);
image.on("ready", () => {
    console.log("Image is loaded");
});

// Can be use to preload a bunch of images
Image.load([url1, url2, url3]).then(() => {
    console.log("Images ready");
});

Be aware that this example overrides Javascript's Image global. Use namespace to avoid this issue.

import * as Namespace from "@pencil.js/image";
new Namespace.Image();

ImageOptions

Inherit from RectangleOptions.

NameTypeDefaultComment
fillColor or StringnullBackground color for transparent images
descriptionString""Accessibility description of the image

