Image rendering.
npm install @pencil.js/image
import Image from "@pencil.js/image";
const position = [100, 200];
const url = "url/to/my/file.png";
const options = {
fill: "black",
description: "Cutest cat ever !"
};
const image = new Image(position, url, options);
image.on("ready", () => {
console.log("Image is loaded");
});
// Can be use to preload a bunch of images
Image.load([url1, url2, url3]).then(() => {
console.log("Images ready");
});
Be aware that this example overrides Javascript's
Image global. Use namespace to avoid this issue.
import * as Namespace from "@pencil.js/image";
new Namespace.Image();
Inherit from RectangleOptions.
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Comment
|fill
|Color or
String
null
|Background color for transparent images
|description
String
""
|Accessibility description of the image