Image

Image rendering.

Installation

npm install @ pencil . js / image

Examples

import Image from "@pencil.js/image" ; const position = [ 100 , 200 ]; const url = "url/to/my/file.png" ; const options = { fill : "black" , description : "Cutest cat ever !" }; const image = new Image(position, url, options); image.on( "ready" , () => { console .log( "Image is loaded" ); }); Image.load([url1, url2, url3]).then( () => { console .log( "Images ready" ); });

Be aware that this example overrides Javascript's Image global. Use namespace to avoid this issue.

import * as Namespace from "@pencil.js/image" ; new Namespace.Image();

ImageOptions

Inherit from RectangleOptions.