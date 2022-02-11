Simple wrapper for others component in you scene.
npm install @pencil.js/container
import Container from "@pencil.js/container";
const container = new Container();
container.add(someComponent);
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Comment
|shown
Boolean
true
|Is shown
|opacity
Number
null
|Opacity level from 0 to 1 (null mean inherited from parent)
|rotation
Number
0
|Rotation ratio from 0 to 1 (clockwise)
|rotationCenter
Position
new Position()
|Center of rotation relative to this position
|scale
Position or
Number
1
|Scaling ratio or a pair of value for horizontal and vertical scaling
|zIndex
Number
1
|Depth ordering
|clip
Component
null
|Other component used to clip the rendering