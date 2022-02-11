openbase logo
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

50

GitHub Stars

229

Maintenance

Last Commit

10d ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Container

Simple wrapper for others component in you scene.

Installation

npm install @pencil.js/container

Examples

import Container from "@pencil.js/container";

const container = new Container();
container.add(someComponent);

ContainerOptions

NameTypeDefaultComment
shownBooleantrueIs shown
opacityNumbernullOpacity level from 0 to 1 (null mean inherited from parent)
rotationNumber0Rotation ratio from 0 to 1 (clockwise)
rotationCenterPositionnew Position()Center of rotation relative to this position
scalePosition or Number1Scaling ratio or a pair of value for horizontal and vertical scaling
zIndexNumber1Depth ordering
clipComponentnullOther component used to clip the rendering

