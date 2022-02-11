Abstract class for visual component of a scene.
npm install @pencil.js/component
import Component from "@pencil.js/component";
class FunnyShape extends Component {
/**
* @override Component.prototype.render
*/
render (ctx) {
// Do crazy stuff here
}
}
Inherit from ContainerOptions.
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Comment
|fill
|Color or
String
"#000"
|Background Color used to fill, set to null for transparent
|stroke
|Color or
String
null
|Color used to stroke, set to null for transparent
|strokeWidth
Number
2
|Stroke line thickness in pixels
|cursor
String
Component.cursors.default
|Cursor to use when hover
|join
String
Component.joins.miter
|How lines join between them
|origin
Position
new Position()
|Relative offset
|shadow
ShadowOptions
|(see below)
|Set of options to set a shadow
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Comment
|blur
Number
0
|Spread of the shadow around the component
|position
Position
new Position()
|Position of the shadow relative to the component
|color
|Color or
String
null
|Color of the shadow