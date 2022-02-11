openbase logo
@pencil.js/component

by pencil-js
1.18.0 (see all)

✏️ Nice modular interactive 2D drawing library

51

229

10d ago

8

3

MIT

Not Found

No?

Readme

Component

Abstract class for visual component of a scene.

Installation

npm install @pencil.js/component

Examples

import Component from "@pencil.js/component";

class FunnyShape extends Component {
    /**
     * @override Component.prototype.render
     */
    render (ctx) {
        // Do crazy stuff here
    }
}

ComponentOptions

Inherit from ContainerOptions.

NameTypeDefaultComment
fillColor or String"#000"Background Color used to fill, set to null for transparent
strokeColor or StringnullColor used to stroke, set to null for transparent
strokeWidthNumber2Stroke line thickness in pixels
cursorStringComponent.cursors.defaultCursor to use when hover
joinStringComponent.joins.miterHow lines join between them
originPositionnew Position()Relative offset
shadowShadowOptions(see below)Set of options to set a shadow

ShadowOptions

NameTypeDefaultComment
blurNumber0Spread of the shadow around the component
positionPositionnew Position()Position of the shadow relative to the component
colorColor or StringnullColor of the shadow

