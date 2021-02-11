CRUD

for RESTful APIs built with NestJs

Built with :purple_heart: by @MichaelYali and Contributors :star2: :eyes: :zap: :boom:

We believe that everyone who's working with NestJs and building some RESTful services and especially some CRUD functionality will find @nestjsx/crud microframework very useful.

Features

🔌 Super easy to install and start using the full-featured controllers and services 👉

🐙 DB and service agnostic extendable CRUD controllers

🔎 Reach query parsing with filtering, pagination, sorting, relations, nested relations, cache, etc.

🔭 Framework agnostic package with query builder for a frontend usage

👾 Query, path params and DTOs validation included

🎬 Overriding controller methods with ease

🔧 Tiny config (including globally)

🎁 Additional helper decorators

✏️ Swagger documentation

Packages

@nestjsx/crud - core package which provides @Crud() decorator for endpoints generation, global configuration, validation, helper decorators (docs)

- core package which provides decorator for endpoints generation, global configuration, validation, helper decorators (docs) @nestjsx/crud-request - request builder/parser package which provides RequestQueryBuilder class for a frontend usage and RequestQueryParser that is being used internally for handling and validating query/path params on a backend side (docs)

- request builder/parser package which provides class for a frontend usage and that is being used internally for handling and validating query/path params on a backend side (docs) @nestjsx/crud-typeorm - TypeORM package which provides base TypeOrmCrudService with methods for CRUD database operations (docs)

Documentation

Support

Any support is welcome. At least you can give us a star ⭐

Contributors

Code Contributors

This project exists thanks to all the people who contribute. [Contribute].

Financial Contributors

Become a financial contributor and help us sustain our community. [Contribute]

Individuals

Organizations

Support this project with your organization. Your logo will show up here with a link to your website. [Contribute]

License

MIT