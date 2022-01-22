Peeky
A fast and fun test runner for Vite & Node 🐈️
📚 Documentation | 📝 Contribute | 💚️ Become a Sponsor
- 🚀️ Fast: Peeky is built from the ground up for optimal performance. Run test faster!
- 🔧️ No-config: Sane defaults, with extensive configuration if needed.
- 😻️ Fun: The included UI makes running tests fun again! Hack it with the API!
- 🖥️ Node support: Test your Node.js libraries and apps, with native ESM support!
- ⚡️ Vite powered: Seamlessly integrate with your Vite app. TypeScript support included.
- 🌐️ Web apps: Test your web apps and components made with React, Vue, Angular, etc.