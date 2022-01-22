openbase logo
by Guillaume Chau
0.13.0 (see all)

A fast and fun test runner for Vite & Node 🐈️ Powered by Vite ⚡️

Popularity

Downloads/wk

282

GitHub Stars

590

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Peeky logo

Peeky

A fast and fun test runner for Vite & Node 🐈️

Screenshot of the UI

📚 Documentation | 📝 Contribute | 💚️ Become a Sponsor

  • 🚀️ Fast: Peeky is built from the ground up for optimal performance. Run test faster!
  • 🔧️ No-config: Sane defaults, with extensive configuration if needed.
  • 😻️ Fun: The included UI makes running tests fun again! Hack it with the API!
  • 🖥️ Node support: Test your Node.js libraries and apps, with native ESM support!
  • ⚡️ Vite powered: Seamlessly integrate with your Vite app. TypeScript support included.
  • 🌐️ Web apps: Test your web apps and components made with React, Vue, Angular, etc.

Sponsors

sponsors logos

Alternatives

Tutorials

