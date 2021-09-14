openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
mod

@pedroslopez/moduleraid

by Andreas Nedbal
5.0.2 (see all)

🎁 Taking apart webpackJsonp

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

11.3K

GitHub Stars

94

Maintenance

Last Commit

5mos ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

moduleRaid

moduleRaid is a utility to get modules and module constructors from webpackJsonp functions (or similar endpoints) embedded on websites by Webpack. It also provides functions to search through returned modules.

Installation

You can get moduleRaid over npm

$ npm install moduleraid

Or if you directly want to use it in the browser

<script src="https://unpkg.com/moduleraid/dist/moduleraid.iife.js"></script>

Or alternatively, just copy the contents from above unpkg link into the devtools console on a website!

Usage

Preparation

Using moduleRaid as a module, simply require and execute it somewhere where it will end up as a public facing script on a page that also includes a Webpack build!

import ModuleRaid from 'moduleRaid'

const mR = new ModuleRaid()

Examples

Now, with the mR instance available and modules being fetched, you can use the two available find*() methods to search for modules!

let results = mR.findModule('coolFeature')
// => Array of fitting modules for the search query

let constRes = mR.findConstructor('_internal')
// => Array of fitting constructor/module tuples for the search query

For more in-depth documentation around what you can use of moduleRaid, you can visit the API Documentation!

Special Thanks

License

moduleRaid is licensed under the MIT License

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial