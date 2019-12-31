About

@peculiar/x509 is an easy to use TypeScript/Javascript library based on @peculiar/asn1-schema that makes generating X.509 Certificates and Certificate Requests as well as validating certificate chains easy.

Installation

npm install @ peculiar / x509

Documentation

https://peculiarventures.github.io/x509/

Usage

Browser

Every release of @peculiar/x509 will have new build of ./build/x509.js for use in the browser. To get access to module classes use x509 global variable.

WARN: We recommend hosting and controlling your own copy for security reasons

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/@peculiar/x509" > </ script >

A simple web application examples

Set crypto provider for Node.js

In some cases you may want to use a different cryptographic implementation, for example when you want to work with an object that supports a cryptographic algorithm not supported by the platform you are on.

In these cases you can set a custom provider, these providers need to be compatible with the WebCrypto API, for example on NodeJS you can use @peculiar/webcrypto to allow @peculiar/x509 to work the same as it does in browser!

import * as x509 from "@peculiar/x509" ; import { Crypto } from "@peculiar/webcrypto" ; const crypto = new Crypto(); x509.cryptoProvider.set(crypto);

Create a self-signed certificate

const alg = { name : "RSASSA-PKCS1-v1_5" , hash : "SHA-256" , publicExponent : new Uint8Array ([ 1 , 0 , 1 ]), modulusLength : 2048 , }; const keys = await crypto.subtle.generateKey(alg, false , [ "sign" , "verify" ]); const cert = await x509.X509CertificateGenerator.createSelfSigned({ serialNumber : "01" , name : "CN=Test" , notBefore : new Date ( "2020/01/01" ), notAfter : new Date ( "2020/01/02" ), signingAlgorithm : alg, keys, extensions : [ new x509.BasicConstraintsExtension( true , 2 , true ), new x509.ExtendedKeyUsageExtension([ "1.2.3.4.5.6.7" , "2.3.4.5.6.7.8" ], true ), new x509.KeyUsagesExtension(x509.KeyUsageFlags.keyCertSign | x509.KeyUsageFlags.cRLSign, true ), await x509.SubjectKeyIdentifierExtension.create(keys.publicKey), ] }); console .log(cert.toString( "pem" ));

Parse a x509 certificate

const base64 = "MIIDljCCAn6gAwIBAgIOSETcxtRwD...S+kAFXIwugUGYEnTWp0m5bAn5NlD314IEOg4mnS8Q==" ; const cert = new x509.X509Certificate(base64); console .log(cert.subject);

Create a PKCS#10 certificate request

const alg = { name : "ECDSA" , namedCurve : "P-384" , hash : "SHA-384" , } const keys = await crypto.subtle.generateKey(alg, false , [ "sign" , "verify" ]); const csr = await x509.Pkcs10CertificateRequestGenerator.create({ name : "CN=Test" , keys, signingAlgorithm : alg, extensions : [ new x509.KeyUsagesExtension(x509.KeyUsageFlags.digitalSignature | x509.KeyUsageFlags.keyEncipherment), ], attributes : [ new x509.ChallengePasswordAttribute( "password" ), ] }); console .log(cert.toString( "base64" ));

Decoded X509 certificate

X509Certificate { rawData : ArrayBuffer { [Uint8Contents]: <30 82 02 fc 30 82 01 e4 a0 03 02 01 02 02 01 01 30 0d 06 09 2a 86 48 86 f7 0d 01 01 0b 05 00 30 0f 31 0d 30 0b 06 03 55 04 03 13 04 54 65 73 74 30 1e 17 0d 31 39 31 32 33 31 32 31 30 30 30 30 5a 17 0d 32 30 30 31 30 31 32 31 30 30 30 30 5a 30 0f 31 0d 30 0b 06 03 55 04 03 13 04 54 65 73 74 30 82 01 ... 668 more bytes>, byteLength: 768 }, tbs: ArrayBuffer { [Uint8Contents]: <30 82 01 e4 a0 03 02 01 02 02 01 01 30 0d 06 09 2a 86 48 86 f7 0d 01 01 0b 05 00 30 0f 31 0d 30 0b 06 03 55 04 03 13 04 54 65 73 74 30 1e 17 0d 31 39 31 32 33 31 32 31 30 30 30 30 5a 17 0d 32 30 30 31 30 31 32 31 30 30 30 30 5a 30 0f 31 0d 30 0b 06 03 55 04 03 13 04 54 65 73 74 30 82 01 22 30 0d 06 ... 388 more bytes>, byteLength: 488 }, serialNumber: '01', subject: 'CN=Test', issuer: 'CN=Test', signatureAlgorithm: { name: 'RSASSA-PKCS1-v1_5', hash: { name: 'SHA-256' } }, signature: ArrayBuffer { [Uint8Contents]: <2e 78 fb 4b f6 c8 a1 9d b4 d1 8b 22 80 20 c1 68 46 39 a6 11 d1 a9 7a 13 03 8d 1e 0e 5e 87 b5 33 2a ba 44 1b 96 6d 91 e7 fd c0 ce b7 93 fe e4 df d3 d0 57 7c 9a eb 7e 3e 8b ed c6 07 ad 80 df fd 8f f7 ce 26 07 db 0e 9f af e6 cb 70 02 2d 17 9f f5 c1 0d ef d6 cf 1d ec 78 a0 dd 5d 46 2a 60 08 71 74 2c 26 ... 156 more bytes>, byteLength: 256 }, notBefore: 2019-12-31T21:00:00.000Z, notAfter: 2020-01-01T21:00:00.000Z, extensions: Extensions(4) [ BasicConstraintsExtension { rawData: [ArrayBuffer], type: '2.5.29.19', critical: true, value: [ArrayBuffer], ca: true, pathLength: 2 }, ExtendedKeyUsageExtension { rawData: [ArrayBuffer], type: '2.5.29.37', critical: true, value: [ArrayBuffer], usages: [ExtendedKeyUsage] }, KeyUsagesExtension { rawData: [ArrayBuffer], type: '2.5.29.15', critical: true, value: [ArrayBuffer], usages: 96 }, SubjectKeyIdentifierExtension { rawData: [ArrayBuffer], type: '2.5.29.14', critical: false, value: [ArrayBuffer], keyId: 'f525754650a3dee83f8bd777ee3b53ecc2c8d726' } ], publicKey: PublicKey { rawData: ArrayBuffer { [Uint8Contents]: <30 82 01 22 30 0d 06 09 2a 86 48 86 f7 0d 01 01 01 05 00 03 82 01 0f 00 30 82 01 0a 02 82 01 01 00 b6 f4 f1 cf dd 26 a1 23 45 b6 6e 4e ec 3e 20 8a 3f 90 ec 84 46 49 87 a2 05 c5 eb da ac 84 37 eb a3 bf 46 b5 8e 82 75 25 8a 80 19 10 79 13 c0 13 6c 29 df 56 44 1c ec f8 7b 34 0a f2 13 41 b5 53 98 e1 f5 ... 194 more bytes>, byteLength: 294 }, algorithm: { name: 'RSASSA-PKCS1-v1_5', publicExponent: [Uint8Array], modulusLength: 2048 } } }

Build a certificate chain

const chain = new x509.X509ChainBuilder({ certificates : [ new x509.X509Certificate(raw1), new x509.X509Certificate(raw2), new x509.X509Certificate(rawN), ], }); const cert = x509.X509Certificate(raw); const items = await chain.build(cert); console .log(items);

Export a list of X509 certificates to PKCS#7 format