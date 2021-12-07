We wanted to be able to write Javascript that used crypto on both the client and the server but we did not want to rely on Javascript implementations of crypto. The only native cryptography available in browser is Web Crypto, this resulted in us creating a
@peculiar/webcrypto.
At this time this solution should be considered suitable for research and experimentation, further code and security review is needed before utilization in a production application.
Module is based on NodeJS v10 Crypto API. It would work only with Node v10 and higher.
npm install @peculiar/webcrypto
|Algorithm name
|generateKey
|digest
|export/import
|sign/verify
|encrypt/decrypt
|wrapKey/unwrapKey
|derive
|SHA-1
|X
|SHA-256
|X
|SHA-384
|X
|SHA-512
|X
|HMAC
|X
|X
|X
|RSASSA-PKCS1-v1_5
|X
|X
|X
|RSAES-PKCS1-v1_52
|X
|X
|X
|X
|RSA-PSS
|X
|X
|X
|RSA-OAEP
|X
|X
|X
|X
|AES-CMAC
|X
|X
|X
|AES-CBC
|X
|X
|X
|X
|AES-CTR
|X
|X
|X
|X
|AES-ECB
|X
|X
|X
|X
|AES-GCM
|X
|X
|X
|X
|AES-KW
|X
|X
|X
|ECDSA1
|X
|X
|X
|ECDH1
|X
|X
|X
|EdDSA2,3
|X
|X
|X
|ECDH-ES2,4
|X
|X
|X
|HKDF
|X
|X
|PBKDF2
|X
|X
|DES-CBC2
|X
|X
|X
|X
|DES-EDE3-CBC2
|X
|X
|X
|X
1 Mechanism supports extended list of named curves
P-256,
P-384,
P-521,
K-256,
brainpoolP160r1,
brainpoolP160t1,
brainpoolP192r1,
brainpoolP192t1,
brainpoolP224r1,
brainpoolP224t1,
brainpoolP256r1,
brainpoolP256t1,
brainpoolP320r1,
brainpoolP320t1,
brainpoolP384r1,
brainpoolP384t1,
brainpoolP512r1, and
brainpoolP512t1
2 Mechanism is not defined by the WebCrypto specifications. Use of mechanism in a safe way is hard, it was added for the purpose of enabling interoperability with an existing system. We recommend against its use unless needed for interoperability.
3 Mechanism supports extended list of named curves
Ed25519, and
Ed448
4 Mechanism supports extended list of named curves
X25519, and
X448
const { Crypto } = require("@peculiar/webcrypto");
const crypto = new Crypto();
See WebCrypto Docs for examples
Please report bugs either as pull requests or as issues in the issue tracker.
@peculiar/webcrypto has a full disclosure vulnerability policy. Please do NOT attempt to report any security vulnerability in this code privately to anybody.