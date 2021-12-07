We wanted to be able to write Javascript that used crypto on both the client and the server but we did not want to rely on Javascript implementations of crypto. The only native cryptography available in browser is Web Crypto, this resulted in us creating a @peculiar/webcrypto .

WARNING

At this time this solution should be considered suitable for research and experimentation, further code and security review is needed before utilization in a production application.

Module is based on NodeJS v10 Crypto API. It would work only with Node v10 and higher.

Installing

npm install @ peculiar / webcrypto

Supported algorithms

Algorithm name generateKey digest export/import sign/verify encrypt/decrypt wrapKey/unwrapKey derive SHA-1 X SHA-256 X SHA-384 X SHA-512 X HMAC X X X RSASSA-PKCS1-v1_5 X X X RSAES-PKCS1-v1_52 X X X X RSA-PSS X X X RSA-OAEP X X X X AES-CMAC X X X AES-CBC X X X X AES-CTR X X X X AES-ECB X X X X AES-GCM X X X X AES-KW X X X ECDSA1 X X X ECDH1 X X X EdDSA2,3 X X X ECDH-ES2,4 X X X HKDF X X PBKDF2 X X DES-CBC2 X X X X DES-EDE3-CBC2 X X X X

1 Mechanism supports extended list of named curves P-256 , P-384 , P-521 , K-256 , brainpoolP160r1 , brainpoolP160t1 , brainpoolP192r1 , brainpoolP192t1 , brainpoolP224r1 , brainpoolP224t1 , brainpoolP256r1 , brainpoolP256t1 , brainpoolP320r1 , brainpoolP320t1 , brainpoolP384r1 , brainpoolP384t1 , brainpoolP512r1 , and brainpoolP512t1

2 Mechanism is not defined by the WebCrypto specifications. Use of mechanism in a safe way is hard, it was added for the purpose of enabling interoperability with an existing system. We recommend against its use unless needed for interoperability.

3 Mechanism supports extended list of named curves Ed25519 , and Ed448

4 Mechanism supports extended list of named curves X25519 , and X448

Using

const { Crypto } = require ( "@peculiar/webcrypto" ); const crypto = new Crypto();

Examples

See WebCrypto Docs for examples

Bug Reporting

Please report bugs either as pull requests or as issues in the issue tracker. @peculiar/webcrypto has a full disclosure vulnerability policy. Please do NOT attempt to report any security vulnerability in this code privately to anybody.

