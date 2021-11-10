openbase logo
@peculiar/asn1-pkcs9

by PeculiarVentures
2.0.44 (see all)

asn1-schema is a collection of TypeScript schemas that make working with common ASN.1 objects easy

Readme

asn1-schema

License CircleCI Coverage Status

asn1-schema is a collection of TypeScript schemas that make working with common ASN.1 objects easy.

List of schemas

Usage

import { AsnParser } from "@peculiar/asn1-schema";
import { Certificate } from "@peculiar/asn1-x509";

const pem = "MIIFjjCCBHagAwIBAgIMVcQBzZcO9v+nopB ... HCiLvXBWEiC6qLVM2dKZ/Ab8Xv+/3Q==";
const cert = AsnParser.parse(Buffer.from(pem, "base64"), Certificate);

console.log(cert);

Output

Certificate {
  tbsCertificate: TBSCertificate {
    version: 2,
    serialNumber: ArrayBuffer {
      [Uint8Contents]: <55 c4 01 cd 97 0e f6 ff a7 a2 90 7e>,
      byteLength: 12
    },
    signature: AlgorithmIdentifier {
      algorithm: '1.2.840.113549.1.1.11',
      parameters: null
    },
    issuer: Name { rdnSequence: [RDNSequence] },
    validity: Validity { notBefore: [Time], notAfter: [Time] },
    subject: Name { rdnSequence: [RDNSequence] },
    subjectPublicKeyInfo: SubjectPublicKeyInfo {
      algorithm: [AlgorithmIdentifier],
      subjectPublicKey: [ArrayBuffer]
    },
    extensions: [
      [Extension], [Extension],
      [Extension], [Extension],
      [Extension], [Extension],
      [Extension], [Extension],
      [Extension], [Extension]
    ]
  },
  signatureAlgorithm: AlgorithmIdentifier {
    algorithm: '1.2.840.113549.1.1.11',
    parameters: null
  },
  signatureValue: ArrayBuffer {
    [Uint8Contents]: <ab 39 6f 0d a3 67 ac bf 9d 9d 20 75 da 14 ba fd 91 c5 f5 34 db d4 17 a0 88 ec 6f d5 bd 1d d3 31 df b9 f8 85 5a b0 42 02 f6 74 3f d1 35 fa 38 cb 7e 22 09 73 6d f1 b1 b6 95 c9 49 95 a1 b1 0f 80 21 d5 e6 52 02 ee ef bd 41 31 85 d1 1e 21 58 58 74 ab a6 67 ca d6 28 39 ad ca 3e 43 be ad 0e 71 85 63 1e 67 ... 156 more bytes>,
    byteLength: 256
  }
}

Development

Create schema

yarn run create <name>

