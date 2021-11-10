asn1-schema
asn1-schema is a collection of TypeScript schemas that make working with common ASN.1 objects easy.
import { AsnParser } from "@peculiar/asn1-schema";
import { Certificate } from "@peculiar/asn1-x509";
const pem = "MIIFjjCCBHagAwIBAgIMVcQBzZcO9v+nopB ... HCiLvXBWEiC6qLVM2dKZ/Ab8Xv+/3Q==";
const cert = AsnParser.parse(Buffer.from(pem, "base64"), Certificate);
console.log(cert);
Output
Certificate {
tbsCertificate: TBSCertificate {
version: 2,
serialNumber: ArrayBuffer {
[Uint8Contents]: <55 c4 01 cd 97 0e f6 ff a7 a2 90 7e>,
byteLength: 12
},
signature: AlgorithmIdentifier {
algorithm: '1.2.840.113549.1.1.11',
parameters: null
},
issuer: Name { rdnSequence: [RDNSequence] },
validity: Validity { notBefore: [Time], notAfter: [Time] },
subject: Name { rdnSequence: [RDNSequence] },
subjectPublicKeyInfo: SubjectPublicKeyInfo {
algorithm: [AlgorithmIdentifier],
subjectPublicKey: [ArrayBuffer]
},
extensions: [
[Extension], [Extension],
[Extension], [Extension],
[Extension], [Extension],
[Extension], [Extension],
[Extension], [Extension]
]
},
signatureAlgorithm: AlgorithmIdentifier {
algorithm: '1.2.840.113549.1.1.11',
parameters: null
},
signatureValue: ArrayBuffer {
[Uint8Contents]: <ab 39 6f 0d a3 67 ac bf 9d 9d 20 75 da 14 ba fd 91 c5 f5 34 db d4 17 a0 88 ec 6f d5 bd 1d d3 31 df b9 f8 85 5a b0 42 02 f6 74 3f d1 35 fa 38 cb 7e 22 09 73 6d f1 b1 b6 95 c9 49 95 a1 b1 0f 80 21 d5 e6 52 02 ee ef bd 41 31 85 d1 1e 21 58 58 74 ab a6 67 ca d6 28 39 ad ca 3e 43 be ad 0e 71 85 63 1e 67 ... 156 more bytes>,
byteLength: 256
}
}
