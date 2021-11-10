asn1-schema is a collection of TypeScript schemas that make working with common ASN.1 objects easy.

List of schemas

Usage

import { AsnParser } from "@peculiar/asn1-schema" ; import { Certificate } from "@peculiar/asn1-x509" ; const pem = "MIIFjjCCBHagAwIBAgIMVcQBzZcO9v+nopB ... HCiLvXBWEiC6qLVM2dKZ/Ab8Xv+/3Q==" ; const cert = AsnParser.parse(Buffer.from(pem, "base64" ), Certificate); console .log(cert);

Output

Certificate { tbsCertificate: TBSCertificate { version: 2 , serialNumber: ArrayBuffer { [Uint8Contents]: <55 c4 01 cd 97 0e f6 ff a7 a2 90 7e>, byteLength: 12 }, signature: AlgorithmIdentifier { algorithm: '1.2.840.113549.1.1.11' , parameters: null }, issuer: Name { rdnSequence: [RDNSequence] }, validity: Validity { notBefore: [Time], notAfter: [Time] }, subject: Name { rdnSequence: [RDNSequence] }, subjectPublicKeyInfo: SubjectPublicKeyInfo { algorithm: [AlgorithmIdentifier], subjectPublicKey: [ArrayBuffer] }, extensions: [ [Extension], [Extension], [Extension], [Extension], [Extension], [Extension], [Extension], [Extension], [Extension], [Extension] ] }, signatureAlgorithm: AlgorithmIdentifier { algorithm: '1.2.840.113549.1.1.11' , parameters: null }, signatureValue: ArrayBuffer { [Uint8Contents]: <ab 39 6f 0d a3 67 ac bf 9d 9d 20 75 da 14 ba fd 91 c5 f5 34 db d4 17 a0 88 ec 6f d5 bd 1d d3 31 df b9 f8 85 5a b0 42 02 f6 74 3f d1 35 fa 38 cb 7e 22 09 73 6d f1 b1 b6 95 c9 49 95 a1 b1 0f 80 21 d5 e6 52 02 ee ef bd 41 31 85 d1 1e 21 58 58 74 ab a6 67 ca d6 28 39 ad ca 3e 43 be ad 0e 71 85 63 1e 67 ... 156 more bytes>, byteLength: 256 } }

Development

Create schema