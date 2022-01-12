An angular based grid based on
@angular/cdk.
With all the buzzwords you want:
For full documentation, walk-through's and examples 📜 visit the official site
Use the built-in schematics:
ng add @pebula/ngrid
@pebula/ngridinclude secondary packages / plugins (e.g:
@pebula/ngrid/detail-row)
- Use the schematics wizard to install additional plugins (e.g:
@pebula/ngrid-material/
@pebula/ngrid-bootstrap)
For how-to's, concepts, recipes and more, visit the documentation site
|nGrid Version
|Angular Version
|Documentation
|Starters
|4.x.x (Current)
|12.x.x
|Documentation
|Starter @ GitHub / StackBlitz / CodeSandbox
|3.x.x
|11.x.x
|Documentation
|Starter @ GitHub / StackBlitz / CodeSandbox
|2.x.x
|9.x.x - 10.x.x
|Documentation
|Starter @ GitHub / StackBlitz
|1.x.x
|6.x.x - 8.x.x
|Documentation
|Starter @ GitHub / StackBlitz
- Documentation site contains live examples including source code.
- Live code demos (StackBlitz/CodeSandbox) might experience issues with some feature especially when IVY enabled, if you find it hard to use them please run your code locally.
@pebula/ngrid comes with building blocks and features tied to the core of the grid.
Some of the feature are:
In addition, there are several secondary packages that extend the functionality when opted-in:
@pebula/ngrid/target-events - Support for input device events (click, keyboard, selection)
@pebula/ngrid/clipboard - Copy cell selection to the clipboard
@pebula/ngrid/state - Saving and restoring state from and to the grid
@pebula/ngrid/detail-row - Support for master / detail row structure
@pebula/ngrid/drag - Support for drag and drop (using
@angular/cdk/drag)
@pebula/ngrid/sticky - Support for sticky rows / columns
@pebula/ngrid/transpose - Support for live transpose (switch between rows & columns)
@pebula/ngrid/overlay-panel - A plugin for grid overlay (popups) similar to the overlay tools in
@angular/cdk but with cell orientation (set position based on cell location)
To top that, a UI extension that make use of
@angular/material components called
@pebula/ngrid-material, with things like:
A similar extension also exists for bootstrap at
@pebula/ngrid-bootstrap
Please see the TODO section at the bottom, help is much appreciated. The documentation is the KEY
N-Grid is built on top of building block taken from
@angular/cdk. The most obvious is the
CdkTable but other constructs are used as well (e.g. selection, drag & drop, etc...)
The grid is highly extensible. The design aims to support plugins and extensions, especially for the UI layer.
To support this structure there are several packages, some having secondary packages inside them:
In other words: Easy to use, fast and with loads of features.
We try to cut down complexity by splitting features into plugins and having a default option at all times so integration is seamless.
Daily, mundane and repetitive routines like setting up a datasource or creating a column definition are packed into factories that make it easy to use.
Templates should be shared and reused, define a template once and use it multiple times.