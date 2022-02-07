This library provides an out-of-the-box usable XMPP chat component. It is customizable and offers an API to integrate it with your application.

Have a look at our demo (valid XMPP credentials required)

🌋 build in XMPP server support send and receive messages, load messages from message history (XEP-0313), supports multi user chat

🔥 fully featured angular chat components

💉 open for injection use the server side buddy list or use your own data source for that, API methods for adding / removing buddies available replace the chat service with an own interface implementations to change the chat server



Get Started

Compatibility

Angular 12 (ngx-chat 0.12.x)

Angular 11 (ngx-chat 0.11.x)

Angular 10 (ngx-chat 0.10.x)

Angular 9 (ngx-chat 0.9.x)

Angular 8 (ngx-chat 0.4.x)

Angular 6 (ngx-chat 0.3.x)

requires node >= 10.13 && npm >= 5 for build

Installation and usage

These instructions require Angular 12.

First install ngx-chat and its dependencies via npm:

npm install --save @pazznetwork/ngx-chat @xmpp/client@~0.13.0 @angular/cdk@~12.2.0

After that, import ngx-chat in your root module:

@NgModule ({ ... imports : [ ... NgxChatModule.forRoot(), BrowserAnimationsModule, ], ... })

Add the ngx-chat -component at the end of your root component template:

< ngx-chat > </ ngx-chat >

You are now ready to go. You will not see anything until you log in. Log in via ngx-chat wherever you want (e.g. in a component or a service) by injecting ChatService and calling login :

constructor ( @Inject (CHAT_SERVICE_TOKEN) chatService : ChatService) { chatService .logIn ({ domain : 'ngx-chat.example' , service : 'wss://ngx-chat.example:5280/websocket' , password : 'password' , username : 'someuser' , }); }

Add the following to polyfills.ts:

( window as any ). global = window ;

Optional: body padding when roster list is expanded

Add css styling like the following to your main styles.css if you want to resize your main content when the roster is expanded.

body { transition-property : padding-right; transition-duration : 0.4s ; padding-right : 0 ; } body .has-roster { padding-right : 14em ; }

Get Help

Documentation

Below you will find some instructions to getting started. Have a look at the wiki for more FAQ's and abstract documentation.

For a api, architecture and code overview checkout our compodoc documentation.

FAQ

Q: Which browsers are supported?

A: It is tested in Chrome, Safari and Firefox.

Q: Does ngx-chat work with self-signed certificates?

A: Yes, if the following criteria are met:

the certificate has to be trusted by the browser you are using. Chrome uses the operating system trust store for certificates while Firefox has a custom implementation.

the common name (CN) matches the uri of the service you are connecting to

Q: Can ngx-chat be used without the UI?

A: Yes. Inject the chat service via @Inject(CHAT_SERVICE_TOKEN) public chatService: ChatService , login via logIn and start sending messages via the sendMessage method.

Q: My question is not answered

A: No problem, feel free to raise an issue.

Get Involved

Development

WARNING Pay attention to your imports in the testing app: '@pazznetwork/ngx-chat' instead of '../../../projects/pazznetwork/ngx-chat/src/lib/services/adapters/xmpp/plugins/multi-user-chat.plugin'

Pull requests are welcome!

The source code for ngx-chat can be found in the projects/pazznetwork/ngx-chat folder. The demo application is in the src folder in the project root.

git clone git@github.com:pazznetwork/ngx-chat.git cd ngx-chat npm install ng build @pazznetwork/ngx-chat --watch ng serve

Build the plugin

npm run build-lib

Test the integration of your project with the plugin

$fileOutDirPath is your npm run build out-dir path

npm install $fileOutDirPath

Run the plugin tests

npm run test:once

Committing

For clean and standardised commit messages we use commit lint, for the format see: https://www.conventionalcommits.org/en/v1.0.0/.

Releasing

npm run build-lib is necessary because otherwise creates a package with ngcc and throws on publish the following error:

trying to publish a package that has been compiled by ngcc