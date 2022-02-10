PayPal Smart Payment Buttons

Smart Payment Buttons application, including:

Server-side buttons renderer

Client side logic

Please note: this repo is not intended as a public entry point into the smart buttons. Please see:

Smart Payment Buttons developer docs: https://developer.paypal.com/docs/checkout/

PayPal JavaScript SDK repo (PayPal JavaScript SDK): https://github.com/paypal/paypal-checkout-components

Smart Payment Buttons Framework examples: https://github.com/paypal/paypal-checkout-components/tree/main/demo

Smart Payment Buttons Issues: https://github.com/paypal/paypal-checkout-components/issues

Development

Running the development server

npm install npm start

Then load http://localhost:8003/smart/buttons?clientID=alc_client1 in your browser.

Running tests

npm test

Release

Release a new version

npm run release

Deploy the new version

npm run deploy

Activate traffic on the new version

npm run activate

Activate traffic on a specific version

npm run activate 2.0.123

Activate traffic on a specific version to a specific environment

npm run activate 2.0.123 sandbox

Activate traffic on a specific version to multiple specific environments

npm run activate 2.0.123 'local stage sandbox'

Using local paypal-checkout-components

This repo uses the button renderer from github.com/paypal/paypal-checkout-components. To pull in local changes from paypal-checkout-components to this module:

Clone and set up the github.com/paypal/paypal-checkout-components repo

Run this module with BUTTON_RENDER_DIR=/path/to/paypal-checkout-components npm start

Load http://localhost/smart/buttons?clientID=alc_client1 in your browser

Preflight call

This section is relevant to integrations passing data-user-id-token , for vaulted/one-click button renders.

Rendering the vaulted button can be time consuming. The Smart Buttons server allows a pre-flight call to be made. This pre-caches the button, ready to be rendered immediately when the buyer lands on your page. This should typically be done in one of the following places:

On a page immediately prior to displaying the Smart Buttons

On a single-page app prior to displaying the Smart Buttons, if the Smart Buttons are displayed after a user action

On the server-side prior to rendering the cart or checkout page containing the Smart Buttons

To invoke, simply make a call to the following URL:

https://www.paypal.com/smart/buttons/preload?client-id=CLIENT_ID&user-id-token=ID_TOKEN

The following URL params can be passed:

client-id : (required) Your PayPal client id

: (required) Your PayPal client id user-id-token : (required) Your customer's id token

: (required) Your customer's id token merchant-id (optional) The merchant id or email of the transaction payee

(optional) The merchant id or email of the transaction payee amount : (optional) The estimated amount of the transaction

: (optional) The estimated amount of the transaction currency : (optional) The currency of the transaction

This request can be made as a fire-and-forget call: you do not need to wait for a response, or check the status code of the response.