Smart Payment Buttons application, including:
Please note: this repo is not intended as a public entry point into the smart buttons. Please see:
Running the development server
npm install
npm start
Then load http://localhost:8003/smart/buttons?clientID=alc_client1 in your browser.
npm test
npm run release
npm run deploy
npm run activate
npm run activate 2.0.123
npm run activate 2.0.123 sandbox
npm run activate 2.0.123 'local stage sandbox'
This repo uses the button renderer from github.com/paypal/paypal-checkout-components. To pull in local changes from
paypal-checkout-components to this module:
BUTTON_RENDER_DIR=/path/to/paypal-checkout-components npm start
This section is relevant to integrations passing
data-user-id-token, for vaulted/one-click button renders.
Rendering the vaulted button can be time consuming. The Smart Buttons server allows a pre-flight call to be made. This pre-caches the button, ready to be rendered immediately when the buyer lands on your page. This should typically be done in one of the following places:
To invoke, simply make a call to the following URL:
https://www.paypal.com/smart/buttons/preload?client-id=CLIENT_ID&user-id-token=ID_TOKEN
The following URL params can be passed:
client-id: (required) Your PayPal client id
user-id-token: (required) Your customer's id token
merchant-id (optional) The merchant id or email of the transaction payee
amount: (optional) The estimated amount of the transaction
currency: (optional) The currency of the transaction
This request can be made as a fire-and-forget call: you do not need to wait for a response, or check the status code of the response.