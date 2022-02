PayPal Braintree Client SDK

Wrapper module to test and release combined client SDK modules for PayPal and Braintree.

Quick Start

Adding a new component module

npm run add my-sdk-component

Updating all components

npm run upgrade

Updating specific components

npm run upgrade @paypal/checkout-components npm run upgrade @paypal/card-components

Removing specific components

npm run remove @paypal/checkout-components

Release

Warning: this will trigger an npm publish and production deploy.

npm run release

Activate

Warning: this will move the published version into traffic.

npm run activate

To roll back, or activate a specific version: