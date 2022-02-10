React components for the PayPal JS SDK
Developers integrating with PayPal are expected to add the JS SDK
<script> to a website and then render components like the PayPal Buttons after the script loads. This architecture works great for simple websites but can be challenging when building single page apps.
React developers think in terms of components and not about loading external scripts from an index.html file. It's easy to end up with a React PayPal integration that's sub-optimal and hurts the buyer's user experience. For example, abstracting away all the implementation details of the PayPal Buttons into a single React component is an anti-pattern because it tightly couples script loading with rendering. It's also problematic when you need to render multiple different PayPal components that share the same global script parameters.
react-paypal-js provides a solution to developers to abstract away complexities around loading the JS SDK. It enforces best practices by default so buyers get the best possible user experience.
Features
currency change.
To get started, install react-paypal-js with npm.
npm install @paypal/react-paypal-js
This PayPal React library consists of two main parts:
<PayPalScriptProvider /> component manages loading the JS SDK script. Add it to the root of your React app. It uses the Context API for managing state and communicating to child components. It also supports reloading the script when parameters change.
<PayPalButtons /> are used to render the UI for PayPal products served by the JS SDK.
// App.js
import { PayPalScriptProvider, PayPalButtons } from "@paypal/react-paypal-js";
export default function App() {
return (
<PayPalScriptProvider options={{ "client-id": "test" }}>
<PayPalButtons style={{ layout: "horizontal" }} />
</PayPalScriptProvider>
);
}
Use the PayPalScriptProvider
options prop to configure the JS SDK. It accepts an object for passing query parameters and data attributes to the JS SDK script.
const initialOptions = {
"client-id": "test",
currency: "USD",
intent: "capture",
"data-client-token": "abc123xyz==",
};
export default function App() {
return (
<PayPalScriptProvider options={initialOptions}>
<PayPalButtons />
</PayPalScriptProvider>
);
}
The JS SDK Configuration guide contains the full list of query parameters and data attributes that can be used with the JS SDK.
Use the optional PayPalScriptProvider
deferLoading prop to control when the JS SDK script loads.
<PayPalButtons /> render immediately.
deferLoading={true} initially and then dispatch an action later on in the app's life cycle to load the sdk script.
<PayPalScriptProvider deferLoading={true} options={initialOptions}>
<PayPalButtons />
</PayPalScriptProvider>
To learn more, check out the defer loading example in storybook.
The
<PayPalScriptProvider /> component is designed to be used with the
usePayPalScriptReducer hook for managing global state. This
usePayPalScriptReducer hook has the same API as React's useReducer hook.
The
usePayPalScriptReducer hook provides an easy way to tap into the loading state of the JS SDK script. This state can be used to show a loading spinner while the script loads or an error message if it fails to load. The following derived attributes are provided for tracking this loading state:
deferLoading={true})
For example, here's how you can use it to show a loading spinner.
const [{ isPending }] = usePayPalScriptReducer();
return (
<>
{isPending ? <div className="spinner" /> : null}
<PayPalButtons />
</>
);
To learn more, check out the loading spinner example in storybook.
The
usePayPalScriptReducer hook can be used to reload the JS SDK script when parameters like currency change. It provides the action
resetOptions for reloading with new parameters. For example, here's how you can use it to change currency.
// get the state for the sdk script and the dispatch method
const [{ options }, dispatch] = usePayPalScriptReducer();
const [currency, setCurrency] = useState(options.currency);
function onCurrencyChange({ target: { value } }) {
setCurrency(value);
dispatch({
type: "resetOptions",
value: {
...options,
currency: value,
},
});
}
return (
<>
<select value={currency} onChange={onCurrencyChange}>
<option value="USD">United States dollar</option>
<option value="EUR">Euro</option>
</select>
<PayPalButtons />
</>
);
To learn more, check out the dynamic currency example in storybook.
The
<PayPalButtons /> component is documented in Storybook.
Here's an example:
// App.js
import { PayPalScriptProvider, PayPalButtons } from "@paypal/react-paypal-js";
export default function App() {
return (
<PayPalScriptProvider options={{ "client-id": "test" }}>
<PayPalButtons
createOrder={(data, actions) => {
return actions.order.create({
purchase_units: [
{
amount: {
value: "1.99",
},
},
],
});
}}
onApprove={(data, actions) => {
return actions.order.capture().then((details) => {
const name = details.payer.name.given_name;
alert(`Transaction completed by ${name}`);
});
}}
/>
</PayPalScriptProvider>
);
}
To learn more about other available props, see the PayPalButtons docs.
The Braintree SDK can be used with the PayPal JS SDK to render the PayPal Buttons. Read more about this integration in the Braintree PayPal client-side integration docs. The
<BraintreePayPalButtons /> component is designed for Braintree merchants who want to render the PayPal button.
// App.js
import {
PayPalScriptProvider,
BraintreePayPalButtons,
} from "@paypal/react-paypal-js";
export default function App() {
return (
<PayPalScriptProvider
options={{
"client-id": "test",
"data-client-token": "abc123xyz==",
}}
>
<BraintreePayPalButtons
createOrder={(data, actions) => {
return actions.braintree.createPayment({
flow: "checkout",
amount: "10.0",
currency: "USD",
intent: "capture",
});
}}
onApprove={(data, actions) => {
return actions.braintree
.tokenizePayment(data)
.then((payload) => {
// call server-side endpoint to finish the sale
});
}}
/>
</PayPalScriptProvider>
);
}
Check out the docs page for the BraintreePayPalButtons to learn more about the available props.
The JS SDK hosted-fields component provides payment form functionality that you can customize. Read more about this integration in the PayPal Advanced Card Payments documentation.
There are 3 parts to the hosted-fields integration:
<PayPalHostedFieldsProvider /> provider component wraps the form field elements and accepts props like
createOrder().
<PayPalHostedField> component is used for the credit card number, expiration, and cvv elements. These are customizable using props and must be children of the
<PayPalHostedFieldsProvider /> component.
usePayPalHostedFields hook exposes the
submit() function for submitting the payment with your own custom button.
import {
PayPalScriptProvider,
PayPalHostedFieldsProvider,
PayPalHostedField,
usePayPalHostedFields,
} from "@paypal/react-paypal-js";
const SubmitPayment = () => {
// Here declare the variable containing the hostedField instance
const hostedFields = usePayPalHostedFields();
const submitHandler = () => {
if (!typeof hostedFields.submit !== "function") return; // validate that `submit()` exists before using it
hostedFields
.submit({
// The full name as shown in the card and billing address
cardholderName: "John Wick",
})
.then((order) => {
fetch(
"/your-server-side-integration-endpoint/capture-payment-info"
)
.then((response) => response.json())
.then((data) => {
// Inside the data you can find all the information related to the payment
})
.catch((err) => {
// Handle any error
});
});
};
return <button onClick={submitHandler}>Pay</button>;
};
export default function App() {
return (
<PayPalScriptProvider
options={{
"client-id": "your-client-id",
"data-client-token": "your-data-client-token",
}}
>
<PayPalHostedFieldsProvider
createOrder={() => {
// Here define the call to create and order
return fetch(
"/your-server-side-integration-endpoint/orders"
)
.then((response) => response.json())
.then((order) => order.id)
.catch((err) => {
// Handle any error
});
}}
>
<PayPalHostedField
id="card-number"
hostedFieldType="number"
options={{ selector: "#card-number" }}
/>
<PayPalHostedField
id="cvv"
hostedFieldType="cvv"
options={{ selector: "#cvv" }}
/>
<PayPalHostedField
id="expiration-date"
hostedFieldType="expirationDate"
options={{
selector: "#expiration-date",
placeholder: "MM/YY",
}}
/>
<SubmitPayment />
</PayPalHostedFieldsProvider>
</PayPalScriptProvider>
);
}
This library supports all popular browsers, including IE 11. It provides the same browser support as the JS SDK. Here's the full list of supported browsers.