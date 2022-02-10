React components for the PayPal JS SDK

Why use react-paypal-js?

The Problem

Developers integrating with PayPal are expected to add the JS SDK <script> to a website and then render components like the PayPal Buttons after the script loads. This architecture works great for simple websites but can be challenging when building single page apps.

React developers think in terms of components and not about loading external scripts from an index.html file. It's easy to end up with a React PayPal integration that's sub-optimal and hurts the buyer's user experience. For example, abstracting away all the implementation details of the PayPal Buttons into a single React component is an anti-pattern because it tightly couples script loading with rendering. It's also problematic when you need to render multiple different PayPal components that share the same global script parameters.

The Solution

react-paypal-js provides a solution to developers to abstract away complexities around loading the JS SDK. It enforces best practices by default so buyers get the best possible user experience.

Features

Enforce async loading the JS SDK upfront so when it's time to render the buttons to your buyer, they render immediately.

Abstract away the complexity around loading the JS SDK with the global PayPalScriptProvider component.

Support dispatching actions to reload the JS SDK and re-render components when global parameters like currency change.

change. Easy to use components for all the different Braintree/PayPal product offerings: PayPalButtons PayPalMarks PayPalMessages PayPalHostedFields BraintreePayPalButtons



Installation

To get started, install react-paypal-js with npm.

npm install @paypal/react-paypal-js

Usage

This PayPal React library consists of two main parts:

Context Provider - this <PayPalScriptProvider /> component manages loading the JS SDK script. Add it to the root of your React app. It uses the Context API for managing state and communicating to child components. It also supports reloading the script when parameters change. SDK Components - components like <PayPalButtons /> are used to render the UI for PayPal products served by the JS SDK.

import { PayPalScriptProvider, PayPalButtons } from "@paypal/react-paypal-js" ; export default function App ( ) { return ( < PayPalScriptProvider options = {{ " client-id " : " test " }}> < PayPalButtons style = {{ layout: " horizontal " }} /> </ PayPalScriptProvider > ); }

PayPalScriptProvider

Options

Use the PayPalScriptProvider options prop to configure the JS SDK. It accepts an object for passing query parameters and data attributes to the JS SDK script.

const initialOptions = { "client-id" : "test" , currency : "USD" , intent : "capture" , "data-client-token" : "abc123xyz==" , }; export default function App ( ) { return ( < PayPalScriptProvider options = {initialOptions} > < PayPalButtons /> </ PayPalScriptProvider > ); }

The JS SDK Configuration guide contains the full list of query parameters and data attributes that can be used with the JS SDK.

deferLoading

Use the optional PayPalScriptProvider deferLoading prop to control when the JS SDK script loads.

This prop is set to false by default since we usually know all the sdk script params upfront and want to load the script right away so components like <PayPalButtons /> render immediately.

render immediately. This prop can be set to true to prevent loading the JS SDK script when the PayPalScriptProvider renders. Use deferLoading={true} initially and then dispatch an action later on in the app's life cycle to load the sdk script.

<PayPalScriptProvider deferLoading={ true } options={initialOptions}> < PayPalButtons /> </ PayPalScriptProvider >

To learn more, check out the defer loading example in storybook.

Tracking loading state

The <PayPalScriptProvider /> component is designed to be used with the usePayPalScriptReducer hook for managing global state. This usePayPalScriptReducer hook has the same API as React's useReducer hook.

The usePayPalScriptReducer hook provides an easy way to tap into the loading state of the JS SDK script. This state can be used to show a loading spinner while the script loads or an error message if it fails to load. The following derived attributes are provided for tracking this loading state:

isInitial - not started (only used when passing deferLoading={true} )

) isPending - loading (default)

isResolved - successfully loaded

isRejected - failed to load

For example, here's how you can use it to show a loading spinner.

const [{ isPending }] = usePayPalScriptReducer(); return ( <> {isPending ? <div className="spinner" /> : null} <PayPalButtons /> </> );

To learn more, check out the loading spinner example in storybook.

Reloading when parameters change

The usePayPalScriptReducer hook can be used to reload the JS SDK script when parameters like currency change. It provides the action resetOptions for reloading with new parameters. For example, here's how you can use it to change currency.

const [{ options }, dispatch] = usePayPalScriptReducer(); const [currency, setCurrency] = useState(options.currency); function onCurrencyChange ( { target: { value } } ) { setCurrency(value); dispatch({ type : "resetOptions" , value : { ...options, currency : value, }, }); } return ( <> < select value = {currency} onChange = {onCurrencyChange} > < option value = "USD" > United States dollar </ option > < option value = "EUR" > Euro </ option > </ select > < PayPalButtons /> </> );

To learn more, check out the dynamic currency example in storybook.

PayPalButtons

The <PayPalButtons /> component is documented in Storybook.

Here's an example:

import { PayPalScriptProvider, PayPalButtons } from "@paypal/react-paypal-js" ; export default function App ( ) { return ( < PayPalScriptProvider options = {{ " client-id " : " test " }}> < PayPalButtons createOrder = {(data, actions ) => { return actions.order.create({ purchase_units: [ { amount: { value: "1.99", }, }, ], }); }} onApprove={(data, actions) => { return actions.order.capture().then((details) => { const name = details.payer.name.given_name; alert(`Transaction completed by ${name}`); }); }} /> </ PayPalScriptProvider > ); }

To learn more about other available props, see the PayPalButtons docs.

BraintreePayPalButtons

The Braintree SDK can be used with the PayPal JS SDK to render the PayPal Buttons. Read more about this integration in the Braintree PayPal client-side integration docs. The <BraintreePayPalButtons /> component is designed for Braintree merchants who want to render the PayPal button.

import { PayPalScriptProvider, BraintreePayPalButtons, } from "@paypal/react-paypal-js" ; export default function App ( ) { return ( < PayPalScriptProvider options = {{ " client-id " : " test ", " data-client-token " : " abc123xyz == ", }} > <BraintreePayPalButtons createOrder={(data, actions) => { return actions.braintree.createPayment({ flow: " checkout ", amount: " 10.0 ", currency: " USD ", intent: " capture ", }); }} onApprove = {(data, actions ) => { return actions.braintree .tokenizePayment(data) .then((payload) => { // call server-side endpoint to finish the sale }); }} /> </ PayPalScriptProvider > ); }

Check out the docs page for the BraintreePayPalButtons to learn more about the available props.

PayPal Hosted Fields

The JS SDK hosted-fields component provides payment form functionality that you can customize. Read more about this integration in the PayPal Advanced Card Payments documentation.

There are 3 parts to the hosted-fields integration:

The <PayPalHostedFieldsProvider /> provider component wraps the form field elements and accepts props like createOrder() . The <PayPalHostedField> component is used for the credit card number, expiration, and cvv elements. These are customizable using props and must be children of the <PayPalHostedFieldsProvider /> component. The usePayPalHostedFields hook exposes the submit() function for submitting the payment with your own custom button.

import { PayPalScriptProvider, PayPalHostedFieldsProvider, PayPalHostedField, usePayPalHostedFields, } from "@paypal/react-paypal-js" ; const SubmitPayment = () => { const hostedFields = usePayPalHostedFields(); const submitHandler = () => { if (! typeof hostedFields.submit !== "function" ) return ; hostedFields .submit({ cardholderName : "John Wick" , }) .then( ( order ) => { fetch( "/your-server-side-integration-endpoint/capture-payment-info" ) .then( ( response ) => response.json()) .then( ( data ) => { }) .catch( ( err ) => { }); }); }; return < button onClick = {submitHandler} > Pay </ button > ; }; export default function App ( ) { return ( <PayPalScriptProvider options={{ "client-id": "your-client-id", "data-client-token": "your-data-client-token", }} > <PayPalHostedFieldsProvider createOrder={() => { // Here define the call to create and order return fetch( "/your-server-side-integration-endpoint/orders" ) .then((response) => response.json()) .then((order) => order.id) .catch((err) => { // Handle any error }); }} > <PayPalHostedField id="card-number" hostedFieldType="number" options={{ selector: "#card-number" }} /> <PayPalHostedField id="cvv" hostedFieldType="cvv" options={{ selector: "#cvv" }} /> <PayPalHostedField id="expiration-date" hostedFieldType="expirationDate" options={{ selector: "#expiration-date", placeholder: "MM/YY", }} /> <SubmitPayment /> </PayPalHostedFieldsProvider> </PayPalScriptProvider> ); }

Browser Support

This library supports all popular browsers, including IE 11. It provides the same browser support as the JS SDK. Here's the full list of supported browsers.