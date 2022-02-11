A client-side loader for the PayPal JS SDK
The default JS SDK code snippet blocks page rendering:
<script src="https://www.paypal.com/sdk/js?client-id=test"></script>
<script>
paypal.Buttons().render("body");
</script>
The above snippet can be difficult to implement in a non-blocking way, especially in single page web apps. This is where the paypal-js library comes in. It provides the following benefits over the above snippet:
To get started, install paypal-js with npm.
npm install @paypal/paypal-js
Import the
loadScript function for asynchronously loading the Paypal JS SDK.
loadScript(options)
window.paypal after the JS SDK is finished loading.
import { loadScript } from "@paypal/paypal-js";
let paypal;
try {
paypal = await loadScript({ "client-id": "test" });
} catch (error) {
console.error("failed to load the PayPal JS SDK script", error);
}
if (paypal) {
try {
await paypal.Buttons().render("#your-container-element");
} catch (error) {
console.error("failed to render the PayPal Buttons", error);
}
}
import { loadScript } from "@paypal/paypal-js";
loadScript({ "client-id": "test" })
.then((paypal) => {
paypal
.Buttons()
.render("#your-container-element")
.catch((error) => {
console.error("failed to render the PayPal Buttons", error);
});
})
.catch((error) => {
console.error("failed to load the PayPal JS SDK script", error);
});
The
loadScript function accepts an object for configuring the JS SDK. It's used for setting query parameters and script attributes.
The following example adds
client-id and
currency as query string parameters:
loadScript({ "client-id": "YOUR_CLIENT_ID", currency: "EUR" });
Which will load the following
<script> asynchronously:
<script src="https://www.paypal.com/sdk/js?client-id=YOUR_CLIENT_ID¤cy=EUR"></script>
View the full list of supported query parameters.
All options prefixed with
data- are considered attributes. The following example adds
data-client-token as an attribute:
loadScript({
"client-id": "YOUR_CLIENT_ID",
"data-client-token": "abc123xyz==",
});
Which will load the following
<script> asynchronously:
<script
data-client-token="abc123xyz=="
src="https://www.paypal.com/sdk/js?client-id=YOUR_CLIENT_ID"
></script>
View the full list of supported script parameters.
The
merchant-id option accepts an array to simplify the implementation for Multi-Seller Payments. With this approach the caller doesn't have to worry about managing the two different merchant id values (
data-merchant-id and
merchant-id).
Here's an example with multiple
merchant-id values:
loadScript({
"client-id": "YOUR_CLIENT_ID",
"merchant-id": ["123", "456", "789"],
});
Which will load the following
<script> and use
merchant-id=* to properly configure the edge cache:
<script
data-merchant-id="123,456,789"
src="https://www.paypal.com/sdk/js?client-id=YOUR_CLIENT_ID&merchant-id=*"
></script>
Here's an example with one
merchant-id value:
loadScript({
"client-id": "YOUR_CLIENT_ID",
"merchant-id": ["123"],
});
When there's only one, the merchant-id is passed in using the query string.
<script src="https://www.paypal.com/sdk/js?client-id=YOUR_CLIENT_ID&merchant-id=123"></script>
For local development, the
sdkBaseURL option can be used to set the base url of the JS SDK:
loadScript({
"client-id": "YOUR_CLIENT_ID",
sdkBaseURL: "http://localhost.paypal.com:8000/sdk/js",
});
This library relies on JavaScript Promises. To support legacy browsers like IE 11, you must provide your own Promise polyfill. With a Promise polyfill this library will support the same browsers as the JS SDK.
The
loadScript() function takes in a second parameter for providing a Promise ponyfill. It defaults to the global
Promise object if it exists. There are two options for polyfilling the Promise object:
window.Promise API implementation.
loadScript() without affecting other code:
import { loadScript } from "@paypal/paypal-js";
import PromisePonyfill from "promise-polyfill";
loadScript(options, PromisePonyfill).then((paypalObject) => {});
We also provide a legacy build that includes the promise-polyfill library. You can reference it from the CDN here:
<script src="https://unpkg.com/@paypal/paypal-js@5.0.2/dist/iife/paypal-js.legacy.min.js"></script>
The paypal-js script is also available on the unpkg CDN. The iife/paypal-js.js build assigns the
loadScript function to the window object as
window.paypalLoadScript. Here's an example:
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">
<head>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/@paypal/paypal-js@5.0.2/dist/iife/paypal-js.min.js"></script>
</head>
<body>
<div id="paypal-buttons"></div>
<script>
window.paypalLoadScript({ "client-id": "test" }).then((paypal) => {
paypal.Buttons().render("#paypal-buttons");
});
</script>
</body>
</html>
loadCustomScript(options)
The
loadCustomScript function is a generic script loader function that works with any url.
import { loadCustomScript } from "@paypal/paypal-js";
try {
await loadCustomScript({
url: "https://www.example.com/index.js",
attributes: {
id: "custom-id-value",
"data-foo": "custom-data-attribute",
},
});
console.log("successfully loaded the custom script");
} catch (error) {
console.error("failed to load the custom script", error);
}
import { loadCustomScript } from "@paypal/paypal-js";
loadCustomScript({
url: "https://www.example.com/index.js",
attributes: { id: "custom-id-value", "data-foo": "custom-data-attribute" },
})
.then(() => {
console.log("successfully loaded the custom script");
})
.catch((err) => {
console.error("failed to load the custom script", err);
});
This package includes TypeScript type definitions for the PayPal JS SDK. This includes types for the
window.paypal namespace. We support projects using TypeScript versions >= 3.8.
Run
npm run release to publish a new release. The version number is determined by the git commits which follow conventional commits spec.