A client-side loader for the PayPal JS SDK

Why use paypal-js?

The default JS SDK code snippet blocks page rendering:

< script src = "https://www.paypal.com/sdk/js?client-id=test" > </ script > < script > paypal.Buttons().render( "body" ); </ script >

The above snippet can be difficult to implement in a non-blocking way, especially in single page web apps. This is where the paypal-js library comes in. It provides the following benefits over the above snippet:

Async script loading to ensure page rendering isn't blocked.

A Promise API to know when script loading is complete.

A convenient way to reload the script when query parameters or data attributes change.

Installation

To get started, install paypal-js with npm.

npm install @paypal/paypal-js

Usage

Import the loadScript function for asynchronously loading the Paypal JS SDK.

accepts an object for passing query parameters and attributes to the JS SDK.

returns a Promise that resolves with window.paypal after the JS SDK is finished loading.

import { loadScript } from "@paypal/paypal-js" ; let paypal; try { paypal = await loadScript({ "client-id" : "test" }); } catch (error) { console .error( "failed to load the PayPal JS SDK script" , error); } if (paypal) { try { await paypal.Buttons().render( "#your-container-element" ); } catch (error) { console .error( "failed to render the PayPal Buttons" , error); } }

Promises

import { loadScript } from "@paypal/paypal-js" ; loadScript({ "client-id" : "test" }) .then( ( paypal ) => { paypal .Buttons() .render( "#your-container-element" ) .catch( ( error ) => { console .error( "failed to render the PayPal Buttons" , error); }); }) .catch( ( error ) => { console .error( "failed to load the PayPal JS SDK script" , error); });

Passing Arguments

The loadScript function accepts an object for configuring the JS SDK. It's used for setting query parameters and script attributes.

Query Parameters

The following example adds client-id and currency as query string parameters:

loadScript({ "client-id" : "YOUR_CLIENT_ID" , currency : "EUR" });

Which will load the following <script> asynchronously:

< script src = "https://www.paypal.com/sdk/js?client-id=YOUR_CLIENT_ID¤cy=EUR" > </ script >

View the full list of supported query parameters.

Data Attributes

All options prefixed with data- are considered attributes. The following example adds data-client-token as an attribute:

loadScript({ "client-id" : "YOUR_CLIENT_ID" , "data-client-token" : "abc123xyz==" , });

Which will load the following <script> asynchronously:

< script data-client-token = "abc123xyz==" src = "https://www.paypal.com/sdk/js?client-id=YOUR_CLIENT_ID" > </ script >

View the full list of supported script parameters.

Merchant ID Array

The merchant-id option accepts an array to simplify the implementation for Multi-Seller Payments. With this approach the caller doesn't have to worry about managing the two different merchant id values ( data-merchant-id and merchant-id ).

Here's an example with multiple merchant-id values:

loadScript({ "client-id" : "YOUR_CLIENT_ID" , "merchant-id" : [ "123" , "456" , "789" ], });

Which will load the following <script> and use merchant-id=* to properly configure the edge cache:

< script data-merchant-id = "123,456,789" src = "https://www.paypal.com/sdk/js?client-id=YOUR_CLIENT_ID&merchant-id=*" > </ script >

Here's an example with one merchant-id value:

loadScript({ "client-id" : "YOUR_CLIENT_ID" , "merchant-id" : [ "123" ], });

When there's only one, the merchant-id is passed in using the query string.

< script src = "https://www.paypal.com/sdk/js?client-id=YOUR_CLIENT_ID&merchant-id=123" > </ script >

sdkBaseURL

For local development, the sdkBaseURL option can be used to set the base url of the JS SDK:

loadScript({ "client-id" : "YOUR_CLIENT_ID" , sdkBaseURL : "http://localhost.paypal.com:8000/sdk/js" , });

Legacy Browser Support

This library relies on JavaScript Promises. To support legacy browsers like IE 11, you must provide your own Promise polyfill. With a Promise polyfill this library will support the same browsers as the JS SDK.

The loadScript() function takes in a second parameter for providing a Promise ponyfill. It defaults to the global Promise object if it exists. There are two options for polyfilling the Promise object:

Use a global polyfill strategy that monkey patches the window.Promise API implementation. Use a ponyfill strategy that passes a Promise library into loadScript() without affecting other code:

import { loadScript } from "@paypal/paypal-js" ; import PromisePonyfill from "promise-polyfill" ; loadScript(options, PromisePonyfill).then( ( paypalObject ) => {});

We also provide a legacy build that includes the promise-polyfill library. You can reference it from the CDN here:

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/@paypal/paypal-js@5.0.2/dist/iife/paypal-js.legacy.min.js" > </ script >

Using a CDN

The paypal-js script is also available on the unpkg CDN. The iife/paypal-js.js build assigns the loadScript function to the window object as window.paypalLoadScript . Here's an example:

< html lang = "en" > < head > < script src = "https://unpkg.com/@paypal/paypal-js@5.0.2/dist/iife/paypal-js.min.js" > </ script > </ head > < body > < div id = "paypal-buttons" > </ div > < script > window .paypalLoadScript({ "client-id" : "test" }).then( ( paypal ) => { paypal.Buttons().render( "#paypal-buttons" ); }); </ script > </ body > </ html >

The loadCustomScript function is a generic script loader function that works with any url.

accepts an object for defining the script url and attributes.

returns a promise to indicate if the script was successfully loaded.

import { loadCustomScript } from "@paypal/paypal-js" ; try { await loadCustomScript({ url : "https://www.example.com/index.js" , attributes : { id : "custom-id-value" , "data-foo" : "custom-data-attribute" , }, }); console .log( "successfully loaded the custom script" ); } catch (error) { console .error( "failed to load the custom script" , error); }

Promises

import { loadCustomScript } from "@paypal/paypal-js" ; loadCustomScript({ url : "https://www.example.com/index.js" , attributes : { id : "custom-id-value" , "data-foo" : "custom-data-attribute" }, }) .then( () => { console .log( "successfully loaded the custom script" ); }) .catch( ( err ) => { console .error( "failed to load the custom script" , err); });

TypeScript Support

This package includes TypeScript type definitions for the PayPal JS SDK. This includes types for the window.paypal namespace. We support projects using TypeScript versions >= 3.8.

