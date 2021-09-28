Welcome to PayPal NodeJS SDK. This repository contains PayPal's NodeJS SDK and samples for v1/payments/payouts APIs.
This is a part of the next major PayPal SDK. It includes a simplified interface to only provide simple model objects and blueprints for HTTP calls. This repo currently contains functionality for PayPal Payouts APIs which includes Payouts.
Please refer to the PayPal Payouts Integration Guide for more information. Also refer to Setup your SDK for additional information about setting up the SDK's.
It is not mandatory to fork this repository for using the PayPal SDK. You can refer PayPal Payouts SDK for configuring and working with SDK without forking this code.
For contributing or referring the samples, You can fork/refer this repository.
This will create a Payout and print the batch_id for the Payout.
const paypal = require('@paypal/payouts-sdk');
// Creating an environment
let clientId = "<<PAYPAL-CLIENT-ID>>";
let clientSecret = "<<PAYPAL-CLIENT-SECRET>>";
let environment = new paypal.core.SandboxEnvironment(clientId, clientSecret);
let client = new paypal.core.PayPalHttpClient(environment);
let requestBody = {
"sender_batch_header": {
"recipient_type": "EMAIL",
"email_message": "SDK payouts test txn",
"note": "Enjoy your Payout!!",
"sender_batch_id": "Test_sdk_1",
"email_subject": "This is a test transaction from SDK"
},
"items": [{
"note": "Your 1$ Payout!",
"amount": {
"currency": "USD",
"value": "1.00"
},
"receiver": "payout-sdk-1@paypal.com",
"sender_item_id": "Test_txn_1"
}, {
"note": "Your 1$ Payout!",
"amount": {
"currency": "USD",
"value": "1.00"
},
"receiver": "payout-sdk-2@paypal.com",
"sender_item_id": "Test_txn_2"
}, {
"note": "Your 1$ Payout!",
"amount": {
"currency": "USD",
"value": "1.00"
},
"receiver": "payout-sdk-3@paypal.com",
"sender_item_id": "Test_txn_3"
}, {
"note": "Your 1$ Payout!",
"amount": {
"currency": "USD",
"value": "1.00"
},
"receiver": "payout-sdk-4@paypal.com",
"sender_item_id": "Test_txn_4"
}, {
"note": "Your 1$ Payout!",
"amount": {
"currency": "USD",
"value": "1.00"
},
"receiver": "payout-sdk-5@paypal.com",
"sender_item_id": "Test_txn_5"
}]
}
// Construct a request object and set desired parameters
// Here, PayoutsPostRequest() creates a POST request to /v1/payments/payouts
let request = new paypal.payouts.PayoutsPostRequest();
request.requestBody(requestBody);
// Call API with your client and get a response for your call
let createPayouts = async function(){
let response = await client.execute(request);
console.log(`Response: ${JSON.stringify(response)}`);
// If call returns body in response, you can get the deserialized version from the result attribute of the response.
console.log(`Payouts Create Response: ${JSON.stringify(response.result)}`);
}
createPayouts();
This will create a Payout with validation failure to showcase how to parse the failed response entity. Refer samples for more scenarios
const paypal = require('@paypal/payouts-sdk');
// Creating an environment
let clientId = "<<PAYPAL-CLIENT-ID>>";
let clientSecret = "<<PAYPAL-CLIENT-SECRET>>";
let environment = new paypal.core.SandboxEnvironment(clientId, clientSecret);
let client = new paypal.core.PayPalHttpClient(environment);
let requestBody = {
"sender_batch_header": {
"recipient_type": "EMAIL",
"email_message": "SDK payouts test txn",
"note": "Enjoy your Payout!!",
"sender_batch_id": "Test_sdk_fail",
"email_subject": "This is a test transaction from SDK"
},
"items": [{
"note": "Your 1$ Payout!",
"amount": {
"currency": "USD",
"value": "1.00"
},
"receiver": "payout-sdk-1@paypal.com",
"sender_item_id": "Test_txn_1"
}]
}
// Construct a request object and set desired parameters
// Here, PayoutsPostRequest() creates a POST request to /v1/payments/payouts
let request = new paypal.payouts.PayoutsPostRequest();
request.requestBody(requestBody);
// Call API with your client and get a response for your call
let createPayouts = async function(){
try {
let response = await client.execute(request);
console.log(`Response: ${JSON.stringify(response)}`);
// If call returns body in response, you can get the deserialized version from the result attribute of the response.
console.log(`Payouts Create Response: ${JSON.stringify(response.result)}`);
catch (e) {
if (e.statusCode) {
//Handle server side/API failure response
console.log("Status code: ", e.statusCode);
// Parse failure response to get the reason for failure
const error = JSON.parse(e.message)
console.log("Failure response: ", error)
console.log("Headers: ", e.headers)
} else {
//Hanlde client side failure
console.log(e)
}
}
}
createPayouts();
Pass the batchId from the previous sample to retrieve Payouts batch details
let getPayouts = async function(batchId) {
request = new paypal.payouts.PayoutsGetRequest(batchId);
request.page(1);
request.pageSize(10);
request.totalRequired(true);
// Call API with your client and get a response for your call
let response = await client.execute(request);
console.log(`Response: ${JSON.stringify(response)}`);
// If call returns body in response, you can get the deserialized version from the result attribute of the response.
console.log(`Payouts Batch: ${JSON.stringify(response.result)}`);
}
getPayouts('REPLACE-WITH-BATCH-ID');
To run integration tests using your client id and secret, clone this repository and run the following command:
$ npm install
$ PAYPAL_CLIENT_ID=YOUR_SANDBOX_CLIENT_ID PAYPAL_CLIENT_SECRET=YOUR_SANDBOX_CLIENT_SECRET npm test
You can start off by trying out Payouts Samples
To run samples run the following command:
$ npm install
$ PAYPAL_CLIENT_ID=YOUR_SANDBOX_CLIENT_ID PAYPAL_CLIENT_SECRET=YOUR_SANDBOX_CLIENT_SECRET npm test
To try out different samples head to this link
Note: Update the
payPalClient.js with your sandbox credentials or pass your client credentials as environment variable while executing the samples.
PayPalHttpClient used as part of this project returns Promises
You can read more about Promises here: https://www.promisejs.org/
Code released under SDK LICENSE