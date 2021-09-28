PayPal Payouts API SDK for NodeJS

Welcome to PayPal NodeJS SDK. This repository contains PayPal's NodeJS SDK and samples for v1/payments/payouts APIs.

This is a part of the next major PayPal SDK. It includes a simplified interface to only provide simple model objects and blueprints for HTTP calls. This repo currently contains functionality for PayPal Payouts APIs which includes Payouts.

Please refer to the PayPal Payouts Integration Guide for more information. Also refer to Setup your SDK for additional information about setting up the SDK's.

Usage

Binaries

It is not mandatory to fork this repository for using the PayPal SDK. You can refer PayPal Payouts SDK for configuring and working with SDK without forking this code.

For contributing or referring the samples, You can fork/refer this repository.

Examples

Creating a Payouts

This will create a Payout and print the batch_id for the Payout.

Code to Execute:

const paypal = require ( '@paypal/payouts-sdk' ); let clientId = "<<PAYPAL-CLIENT-ID>>" ; let clientSecret = "<<PAYPAL-CLIENT-SECRET>>" ; let environment = new paypal.core.SandboxEnvironment(clientId, clientSecret); let client = new paypal.core.PayPalHttpClient(environment); let requestBody = { "sender_batch_header" : { "recipient_type" : "EMAIL" , "email_message" : "SDK payouts test txn" , "note" : "Enjoy your Payout!!" , "sender_batch_id" : "Test_sdk_1" , "email_subject" : "This is a test transaction from SDK" }, "items" : [{ "note" : "Your 1$ Payout!" , "amount" : { "currency" : "USD" , "value" : "1.00" }, "receiver" : "payout-sdk-1@paypal.com" , "sender_item_id" : "Test_txn_1" }, { "note" : "Your 1$ Payout!" , "amount" : { "currency" : "USD" , "value" : "1.00" }, "receiver" : "payout-sdk-2@paypal.com" , "sender_item_id" : "Test_txn_2" }, { "note" : "Your 1$ Payout!" , "amount" : { "currency" : "USD" , "value" : "1.00" }, "receiver" : "payout-sdk-3@paypal.com" , "sender_item_id" : "Test_txn_3" }, { "note" : "Your 1$ Payout!" , "amount" : { "currency" : "USD" , "value" : "1.00" }, "receiver" : "payout-sdk-4@paypal.com" , "sender_item_id" : "Test_txn_4" }, { "note" : "Your 1$ Payout!" , "amount" : { "currency" : "USD" , "value" : "1.00" }, "receiver" : "payout-sdk-5@paypal.com" , "sender_item_id" : "Test_txn_5" }] } let request = new paypal.payouts.PayoutsPostRequest(); request.requestBody(requestBody); let createPayouts = async function ( ) { let response = await client.execute(request); console .log( `Response: ${ JSON .stringify(response)} ` ); console .log( `Payouts Create Response: ${ JSON .stringify(response.result)} ` ); } createPayouts();

Handle API Failure

This will create a Payout with validation failure to showcase how to parse the failed response entity. Refer samples for more scenarios

Code to Execute:

const paypal = require ( '@paypal/payouts-sdk' ); let clientId = "<<PAYPAL-CLIENT-ID>>" ; let clientSecret = "<<PAYPAL-CLIENT-SECRET>>" ; let environment = new paypal.core.SandboxEnvironment(clientId, clientSecret); let client = new paypal.core.PayPalHttpClient(environment); let requestBody = { "sender_batch_header" : { "recipient_type" : "EMAIL" , "email_message" : "SDK payouts test txn" , "note" : "Enjoy your Payout!!" , "sender_batch_id" : "Test_sdk_fail" , "email_subject" : "This is a test transaction from SDK" }, "items" : [{ "note" : "Your 1$ Payout!" , "amount" : { "currency" : "USD" , "value" : "1.00" }, "receiver" : "payout-sdk-1@paypal.com" , "sender_item_id" : "Test_txn_1" }] } let request = new paypal.payouts.PayoutsPostRequest(); request.requestBody(requestBody); let createPayouts = async function ( ) { try { let response = await client.execute(request); console .log( `Response: ${ JSON .stringify(response)} ` ); console .log( `Payouts Create Response: ${ JSON .stringify(response.result)} ` ); catch (e) { if (e.statusCode) { console .log( "Status code: " , e.statusCode); const error = JSON .parse(e.message) console .log( "Failure response: " , error) console .log( "Headers: " , e.headers) } else { console .log(e) } } } createPayouts();

Retrieve a Payout Batch

Pass the batchId from the previous sample to retrieve Payouts batch details

Code to Execute:

let getPayouts = async function ( batchId ) { request = new paypal.payouts.PayoutsGetRequest(batchId); request.page( 1 ); request.pageSize( 10 ); request.totalRequired( true ); let response = await client.execute(request); console .log( `Response: ${ JSON .stringify(response)} ` ); console .log( `Payouts Batch: ${ JSON .stringify(response.result)} ` ); } getPayouts( 'REPLACE-WITH-BATCH-ID' );

Running tests

To run integration tests using your client id and secret, clone this repository and run the following command:

$ npm install $ PAYPAL_CLIENT_ID=YOUR_SANDBOX_CLIENT_ID PAYPAL_CLIENT_SECRET=YOUR_SANDBOX_CLIENT_SECRET npm test

Samples

You can start off by trying out Payouts Samples

To run samples run the following command:

$ npm install $ PAYPAL_CLIENT_ID=YOUR_SANDBOX_CLIENT_ID PAYPAL_CLIENT_SECRET=YOUR_SANDBOX_CLIENT_SECRET npm test

To try out different samples head to this link

Note: Update the payPalClient.js with your sandbox credentials or pass your client credentials as environment variable while executing the samples.

Note

PayPalHttpClient used as part of this project returns Promises

You can read more about Promises here: https://www.promisejs.org/

License

Code released under SDK LICENSE