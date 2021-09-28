openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@paypal/payouts-sdk

by paypal
1.1.1 (see all)

NodeJS SDK for Payouts RESTful APIs

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

7.7K

GitHub Stars

40

Maintenance

Last Commit

5mos ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

1

License

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

PayPal Payouts API SDK for NodeJS

PayPal Developer

Welcome to PayPal NodeJS SDK. This repository contains PayPal's NodeJS SDK and samples for v1/payments/payouts APIs.

This is a part of the next major PayPal SDK. It includes a simplified interface to only provide simple model objects and blueprints for HTTP calls. This repo currently contains functionality for PayPal Payouts APIs which includes Payouts.

Please refer to the PayPal Payouts Integration Guide for more information. Also refer to Setup your SDK for additional information about setting up the SDK's.

Usage

Binaries

It is not mandatory to fork this repository for using the PayPal SDK. You can refer PayPal Payouts SDK for configuring and working with SDK without forking this code.

For contributing or referring the samples, You can fork/refer this repository.

Examples

Creating a Payouts

This will create a Payout and print the batch_id for the Payout.

Code to Execute:

const paypal = require('@paypal/payouts-sdk');
  
// Creating an environment
let clientId = "<<PAYPAL-CLIENT-ID>>";
let clientSecret = "<<PAYPAL-CLIENT-SECRET>>";
let environment = new paypal.core.SandboxEnvironment(clientId, clientSecret);
let client = new paypal.core.PayPalHttpClient(environment);

let requestBody = {
    "sender_batch_header": {
      "recipient_type": "EMAIL",
      "email_message": "SDK payouts test txn",
      "note": "Enjoy your Payout!!",
      "sender_batch_id": "Test_sdk_1",
      "email_subject": "This is a test transaction from SDK"
    },
    "items": [{
      "note": "Your 1$ Payout!",
      "amount": {
        "currency": "USD",
        "value": "1.00"
      },
      "receiver": "payout-sdk-1@paypal.com",
      "sender_item_id": "Test_txn_1"
    }, {
      "note": "Your 1$ Payout!",
      "amount": {
        "currency": "USD",
        "value": "1.00"
      },
      "receiver": "payout-sdk-2@paypal.com",
      "sender_item_id": "Test_txn_2"
    }, {
      "note": "Your 1$ Payout!",
      "amount": {
        "currency": "USD",
        "value": "1.00"
      },
      "receiver": "payout-sdk-3@paypal.com",
      "sender_item_id": "Test_txn_3"
    }, {
      "note": "Your 1$ Payout!",
      "amount": {
        "currency": "USD",
        "value": "1.00"
      },
      "receiver": "payout-sdk-4@paypal.com",
      "sender_item_id": "Test_txn_4"
    }, {
      "note": "Your 1$ Payout!",
      "amount": {
        "currency": "USD",
        "value": "1.00"
      },
      "receiver": "payout-sdk-5@paypal.com",
      "sender_item_id": "Test_txn_5"
    }]
  }

// Construct a request object and set desired parameters
// Here, PayoutsPostRequest() creates a POST request to /v1/payments/payouts
let request = new paypal.payouts.PayoutsPostRequest();
request.requestBody(requestBody);

// Call API with your client and get a response for your call
let createPayouts  = async function(){
        let response = await client.execute(request);
        console.log(`Response: ${JSON.stringify(response)}`);
        // If call returns body in response, you can get the deserialized version from the result attribute of the response.
        console.log(`Payouts Create Response: ${JSON.stringify(response.result)}`);
}
createPayouts();

Handle API Failure

This will create a Payout with validation failure to showcase how to parse the failed response entity. Refer samples for more scenarios

Code to Execute:

const paypal = require('@paypal/payouts-sdk');
  
// Creating an environment
let clientId = "<<PAYPAL-CLIENT-ID>>";
let clientSecret = "<<PAYPAL-CLIENT-SECRET>>";
let environment = new paypal.core.SandboxEnvironment(clientId, clientSecret);
let client = new paypal.core.PayPalHttpClient(environment);

let requestBody = {
    "sender_batch_header": {
      "recipient_type": "EMAIL",
      "email_message": "SDK payouts test txn",
      "note": "Enjoy your Payout!!",
      "sender_batch_id": "Test_sdk_fail",
      "email_subject": "This is a test transaction from SDK"
    },
    "items": [{
      "note": "Your 1$ Payout!",
      "amount": {
        "currency": "USD",
        "value": "1.00"
      },
      "receiver": "payout-sdk-1@paypal.com",
      "sender_item_id": "Test_txn_1"
    }]
  }

// Construct a request object and set desired parameters
// Here, PayoutsPostRequest() creates a POST request to /v1/payments/payouts
let request = new paypal.payouts.PayoutsPostRequest();
request.requestBody(requestBody);

// Call API with your client and get a response for your call
let createPayouts  = async function(){
    try {
        let response = await client.execute(request);
        console.log(`Response: ${JSON.stringify(response)}`);
        // If call returns body in response, you can get the deserialized version from the result attribute of the response.
        console.log(`Payouts Create Response: ${JSON.stringify(response.result)}`);
    catch (e) {
      if (e.statusCode) {
        //Handle server side/API failure response
        console.log("Status code: ", e.statusCode);
        // Parse failure response to get the reason for failure
        const error = JSON.parse(e.message)
        console.log("Failure response: ", error)
        console.log("Headers: ", e.headers)
      } else {
        //Hanlde client side failure
        console.log(e)
      }
    }
}
createPayouts();

Retrieve a Payout Batch

Pass the batchId from the previous sample to retrieve Payouts batch details

Code to Execute:

let getPayouts =  async function(batchId) {
    request = new paypal.payouts.PayoutsGetRequest(batchId);
    request.page(1);
    request.pageSize(10);
    request.totalRequired(true);
    // Call API with your client and get a response for your call
    let response = await client.execute(request);
    console.log(`Response: ${JSON.stringify(response)}`);
    // If call returns body in response, you can get the deserialized version from the result attribute of the response.
    console.log(`Payouts Batch: ${JSON.stringify(response.result)}`);
}

getPayouts('REPLACE-WITH-BATCH-ID');

Running tests

To run integration tests using your client id and secret, clone this repository and run the following command:

$ npm install
$ PAYPAL_CLIENT_ID=YOUR_SANDBOX_CLIENT_ID PAYPAL_CLIENT_SECRET=YOUR_SANDBOX_CLIENT_SECRET npm test

Samples

You can start off by trying out Payouts Samples

To run samples run the following command:

$ npm install
$ PAYPAL_CLIENT_ID=YOUR_SANDBOX_CLIENT_ID PAYPAL_CLIENT_SECRET=YOUR_SANDBOX_CLIENT_SECRET npm test

To try out different samples head to this link

Note: Update the payPalClient.js with your sandbox credentials or pass your client credentials as environment variable while executing the samples.

Note

PayPalHttpClient used as part of this project returns Promises

You can read more about Promises here: https://www.promisejs.org/

License

Code released under SDK LICENSE

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial