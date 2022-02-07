A shared client for PayPal/Braintree client sdk modules. Has both client-side and server-side bindings to help you build and integrate an sdk component.
Your client-side sdk component can take advantage of any common utilities or functionality exposed by this module. For example:
import { getClientID } from '@paypal/sdk-client/src';
fetch('https://api.paypal.com/v1/foo', {
headers: {
'client-id': getClientID()
}
});
This module helps you load the payments sdk in a child window, matching the url from the parent.
<script src="https://www.paypal.com/sdk/js?client-id=CLIENT_ID"></script> in the child frame or popup, because different query params could have been passed on the top level page, and to take advantage of any caching benefits you need to match the url exactly as it appeared in the parent.
/sdk/js, but that's a lot to keep track of, and you would need to update your code every time a new parameter is added.
https://www.paypal.com/sdk/js?client-id=xyz&... url down from the parent to each new child; meaning we'll get an exact match each time, with exact the same version of the code, and any new url params will automatically be included without any more integration work.
This module helps with that.
unpackSDKMeta:
import { unpackSDKMeta } from '@paypal/sdk-client';
unpackSDKMeta with
req.query.sdkMeta, passed from the client in the query string, and pass the script tag in the page render.
// Listen for requests to your app
app.get('/my-app', (req, res) => {
// Unpack the sdk meta payload from the client
const { getSDKLoader } = unpackSDKMeta(req.query.sdkMeta);
// Call getSDKLoader to build a script tag, passing in csp nonce, if applicable
const sdkScriptTag = getSDKLoader({ nonce });
// Insert script tag into response
res.send(`
<body>
<h1>My App</h1>
${ sdkScriptTag }
</body>
`);
})
sdkMeta payload is passed to the child window from the parent. If you are using zoid to construct your component, please add the following:
import { getSdkMeta } from '@paypal/sdk-client/src';
let MyComponent = zoid.create({
tag: 'my-component',
url: 'https://www.paypal.com/my-component',
props: {
sdkMeta: {
type: 'string',
value: getSdkMeta,
queryParam: true
}
}
})
If you are not using zoid, please use
getSdkMeta() to construct the
sdkMeta payload, and pass it to your child-window or frame in a different way.
Notes:
<head> tag.
window.xprops, containing the props used to receive data from the parent and used to send callbacks back to the parent window, will only be available after the script tag has completed loading on the client. If any other scripts require
window.xprops immediately, please ensure the sdk script tag is placed before those scripts.
unpackSDKMeta will throw an error if
req.query.sdkMeta does not validate. This should be handled and translated into a 500 server error, indicating that the payload has been tampered with.
unpackSDKMeta may be passed
undefined if
req.query.sdkMeta is not present. This is necessary for some legacy integrations where the sdk metadata is passed via
window.name entirely on the client-side.
npm install --save @paypal/sdk-client
npm run setup
./src and writing tests in
./tests
npm run build
npm run build
Edit tests in
./test/tests
Run the tests:
npm test