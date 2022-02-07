PayPal SDK Client

A shared client for PayPal/Braintree client sdk modules. Has both client-side and server-side bindings to help you build and integrate an sdk component.

Client

Your client-side sdk component can take advantage of any common utilities or functionality exposed by this module. For example:

Determining the current paypal url

Getting the merchant's client-id

Running experiments.

import { getClientID } from '@paypal/sdk-client/src' ; fetch( 'https://api.paypal.com/v1/foo' , { headers : { 'client-id' : getClientID() } });

Server

This module helps you load the payments sdk in a child window, matching the url from the parent.

Rationale

You're building a component that is rendered into an iframe or popup window.

Your component uses zoid to construct the component, and to communicate between the component and the parent page and vice-versa.

You want to make sure the version of the component between the parent and child, to prevent any incompatibilities in the messaging protocol zoid defines (trust me on this one)

You also want to take advantage of browser caching benefits, and not download dependencies like zoid multiple times in each new frame or window being rendered

You can't just load <script src="https://www.paypal.com/sdk/js?client-id=CLIENT_ID"></script> in the child frame or popup, because different query params could have been passed on the top level page, and to take advantage of any caching benefits you need to match the url exactly as it appeared in the parent.

This module helps with that.

On your server

Import unpackSDKMeta :

import { unpackSDKMeta } from '@paypal/sdk-client' ;

Call unpackSDKMeta with req.query.sdkMeta , passed from the client in the query string, and pass the script tag in the page render.

app.get( '/my-app' , (req, res) => { const { getSDKLoader } = unpackSDKMeta(req.query.sdkMeta); const sdkScriptTag = getSDKLoader({ nonce }); res.send( ` <body> <h1>My App</h1> ${ sdkScriptTag } </body> ` ); })

Ensure the sdkMeta payload is passed to the child window from the parent. If you are using zoid to construct your component, please add the following:

import { getSdkMeta } from '@paypal/sdk-client/src' ; let MyComponent = zoid.create({ tag : 'my-component' , url : 'https://www.paypal.com/my-component' , props : { sdkMeta : { type : 'string' , value : getSdkMeta, queryParam : true } } })

If you are not using zoid, please use getSdkMeta() to construct the sdkMeta payload, and pass it to your child-window or frame in a different way.

Notes:

The script tag should not introduce any extra latency. It has already been downloaded, pre-cached, and pre-parsed in the parent window. So it is usually safe to put in the <head> tag.

tag. Assuming a zoid component integration, window.xprops , containing the props used to receive data from the parent and used to send callbacks back to the parent window, will only be available after the script tag has completed loading on the client. If any other scripts require window.xprops immediately, please ensure the sdk script tag is placed before those scripts.

, containing the props used to receive data from the parent and used to send callbacks back to the parent window, will only be available after the script tag has completed loading on the client. If any other scripts require immediately, please ensure the sdk script tag is placed before those scripts. unpackSDKMeta will throw an error if req.query.sdkMeta does not validate. This should be handled and translated into a 500 server error, indicating that the payload has been tampered with.

will throw an error if does not validate. This should be handled and translated into a 500 server error, indicating that the payload has been tampered with. unpackSDKMeta may be passed undefined if req.query.sdkMeta is not present. This is necessary for some legacy integrations where the sdk metadata is passed via window.name entirely on the client-side.

Quick Start

Installing

npm install --save @paypal/sdk-client

Getting Started

Fork the module

Run setup: npm run setup

Start editing code in ./src and writing tests in ./tests

and writing tests in npm run build

Building

npm run build

Tests