A set of components allowing easy integration of PayPal Buttons and PayPal Checkout into your site, powered by zoid.
See developer.paypal.com/docs/checkout
Please feel free to follow the Contribution Guidelines to contribute to this repository. PRs are welcome, but for major changes please raise an issue first.
Set up your env:
npm install
Run tests:
npm test
Run in dev mode:
npm run dev
Runs all testing tasks
lint,
flow,
karma,
jest-ssr,
jest-screenshot, &
check-size.
|Flags
|Description
|--clear-cache
|Clear Babel Loader and PhantomJS cache
|--debug
|Debug mode. PhantomJS, Karma, and CheckoutJS
|--quick
|Fastest testing. Minimal output, no coverage
|--browser
|Choose Browser
npm run lint
npm run lint -- --fix
# attempt to automatically fix any problems
Runs eslint using definitions extended from Grumbler-Scripts.
npm run flow
Checks for typing issues using Flow. Prior to running this task,
flow-typed should be run to generate type interfaces for the various 3rd-party libraries we use.
npm run karma
npm run karma -- --keep-open
# keeps the test browser window open to allow debugging
npm run karma -- --capture-console
# dumps the browser's console output into the terminal
Runs Karma tests using the Mocha framework. Responsible for running the test/e2e & test/integration directories.
npm run jest-ssr
Checks for the correct rendering of components on the server-side using Jest.
npm run jest-screenshot
Uses Puppeteer & Jest to take screenshots and checks against existing views to look for discrepancies. Tests are defined in test/screenshot/config.js.
npm run check-size
Checks to make sure that the compiled & gzipped bundle doesn't exceed the recommended size limit.
This package is published weekly, Every Wednesday. Please view our Changelog to stay updated with bug fixes and new features.