A highly scalable & plugable, Progressive Web Application Framework with the best Developer Experience. This framework utilizes the power of React with Webpack and is build on top of webpack/tapable for unlimited extendability.
You start the development with nothing but just one single file i.e.
src/routes.js
To install and get started with PawJS execute the following commands:
git clone https://github.com/Atyantik/pawjs.git && cd pawjs
npm install
npm run prepare-demo
npm run start
Create Progressive web application with ReactJS. As we all know, Progressive Apps are not supported everywhere, but we have added support for Safari & Chrome so your application can work as standalone applications when added to home-screen or saved as desktop app.
The very difficulty faced when developing enterprise application is code splitting. We don't need everything in a single JS file. Why not simply split the code with
import() and create bundles!
We make it really easy here to just create a page that returns an array of routes. Code is split and loaded automatically when the respective route is called.
Using babel, we support next generation JavaScript syntax including Object/Array destructuring, arrow functions, JSX syntax and more...
We are using the most accepted React router for routing the application. Add your favorite /about, /contact, /dashboard pages.
Yes your application is offline available. Run without internet. Pretty cool huh?? Well all thanks to service workers and google workbox for handling the cache & network strategies.
The best way to get your application SEO-ed is enable Server side rendering i.e. Universal applications You can have SSR running during development as well.
Our customized routes enable creating meta tags to create Twitter, Google+, Linkedin, Facebook cards. We know how important SEO is to an application.
Enable HSTS for secure sites. Options to define maxAge and preload of HSTS. All with very simple configuration.
Everyone at Atyantik Technologies is contributing their free time for contributing to the project and core discussions.
This project is licensed under the MIT license, Copyright (c) 2018 Atyantik Technologies Private Limited. For more information see LICENSE.md.