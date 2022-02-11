Note: New generation of GraphQL-Yoga is under development and testing. You can try the beta - feedback is always welcome!
Fully-featured GraphQL Server with focus on easy setup, performance & great developer experience
You can try out the
beta release today and give us feedback!.
We are working on documentation and examples for the
beta release. You can check them out https://www.graphql-yoga.com
npm i @graphql-yoga/node@beta graphql
We are actively working on API for the library. This is a very simple example of how to use it:
const { createServer } = require('@graphql-yoga/node')
// Provide your schema
const server = createServer({
schema: {
typeDefs: `
type Query {
ping: String
}
`,
resolvers: {
Query: {
ping: () => 'pong',
},
},
},
})
// Start the server and explore http://localhost:4000/graphql
server.start()
envelop plugins.
application/json and
application/graphql content-types
now,
up, AWS Lambda, Heroku etc.
If this is your first time contributing to this project, please do read our Contributor Workflow Guide before you get started off.
Feel free to open issues and pull requests. We're always welcome support from the community.
Help us keep Yoga open and inclusive. Please read and follow our of Conduct as adopted from Contributor Covenant
MIT