Legal Eagle

A library for listing the licenses of an npm module's dependencies.

Basic Usage

Provide the path to the module in question and a callback. Your callback will be passed a hash with the name@version of each dependency as a key and its license , source , and sourceText .

legalEagle = require 'legal-eagle' legalEagle {path: process.cwd()}, (err, summary) -> return console .error(err) if err? console .log(summary)

Optional Parameters

Omit Permissive Licenses

Pass omitPermissive: true in the params hash to only list unknown or non-permissive licenses in the summary.

License Overrides

If you know the license of a given dependency but this library can't automatically determine it, pass an overrides hash with its name@version as the key and the license , source and sourceText you want to use in the summary.

License

MIT