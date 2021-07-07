A library for listing the licenses of an npm module's dependencies.
Provide the path to the module in question and a callback. Your callback will
be passed a hash with the name@version of each dependency as a key and its
license,
source, and
sourceText.
legalEagle = require 'legal-eagle'
legalEagle {path: process.cwd()}, (err, summary) ->
return console.error(err) if err?
console.log(summary)
Pass
omitPermissive: true in the params hash to only list unknown or
non-permissive licenses in the summary.
If you know the license of a given dependency but this library can't
automatically determine it, pass an
overrides hash with its name@version as
the key and the
license,
source and
sourceText you want to use in the
summary.