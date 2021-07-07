openbase logo
@paulcbetts/legal-eagle

by atom
0.13.0-pr.11v5 (see all)

A library for listing the licenses of an npm module's dependencies.

Documentation
Categories

Readme

Legal Eagle CI

A library for listing the licenses of an npm module's dependencies.

Basic Usage

Provide the path to the module in question and a callback. Your callback will be passed a hash with the name@version of each dependency as a key and its license, source, and sourceText.

legalEagle = require 'legal-eagle'

legalEagle {path: process.cwd()}, (err, summary) ->
  return console.error(err) if err?
  console.log(summary)

Optional Parameters

Omit Permissive Licenses

Pass omitPermissive: true in the params hash to only list unknown or non-permissive licenses in the summary.

License Overrides

If you know the license of a given dependency but this library can't automatically determine it, pass an overrides hash with its name@version as the key and the license, source and sourceText you want to use in the summary.

License

MIT

