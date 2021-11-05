Language detection for Javascript. Based on the CLD2 (Compact Language Detector) library from Google.
Highly optimized for space and speed. Runs about 10x faster than other libraries. Detects over 160 languages. Full test coverage. Runs on Linux, OS X, and Windows.
$ npm install cld
Linux users, make sure you have g++ >= 4.8. If this is not an option, you should be able to install node-cld 2.4.4 even with an older g++ build.
const cld = require('cld');
// As a promise
cld.detect('This is a language recognition example').then((result) => {
console.log(result);
});
// In an async function
async function testCld() {
const result = await cld.detect('This is a language recognition example');
console.log(result);
}
const cld = require('cld');
const text = 'Това е пример за разпознаване на Български език';
const options = {
isHTML : false,
languageHint : 'BULGARIAN',
encodingHint : 'ISO_8859_5',
tldHint : 'bg',
httpHint : 'bg'
};
// As a promise
cld.detect(text, options).then((result) => {
console.log(result);
});
// In an async function
async function testCld() {
const result = await cld.detect(text, options);
console.log(result);
}
Detect can be called leveraging the node callback pattern. If options are provided, the third parameter should be the callback.
const cld = require('cld');
cld.detect('This is a language recognition example', (err, result) => {
console.log(result);
});
Set to true if the string contains HTML tags
Pass a LANGUAGES key or value as a hint
Pass an ENCODINGS value as a hint
Pass top level domain as a hint
Pass an HTTP "Content-Encoding" value as a hint
Once the module has been installed, the underlying C sources will remain in the
deps/cld folder and continue to occupy considerable space. This is because they will be required if you ever need to run
npm rebuild. If you are under severe constraints you can delete this folder and reclam >100M
Copyright 2011-2015, Blagovest Dachev.
Apache 2