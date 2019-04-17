Documentation and development interface for component libraries

patternplate

This is the contributor documentation for the patternplate mono-repository. For user docs see patternplate.github.io

Framework independent

Bring design docs to live with real components

Powerful search and meta data system

Contribute to patternplate

git clone https://github.com/patternplate/patternplate.git cd patternplate yarn yarn start yarn patternplate start

Publish a release

yarn clean yarn yarn test yarn build yarn run pack yarn lerna publish yarn lerna run clean:dev

Code of Conduct

We want to build an open and welcoming environment for everyone. That is why we expect from everyone to follow our Code of Conduct

License