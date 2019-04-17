Documentation and development interface for component libraries
This is the contributor documentation for the
patternplate mono-repository.
For user docs see patternplate.github.io
git clone https://github.com/patternplate/patternplate.git
cd patternplate
yarn
yarn start
# start the local component library
yarn patternplate start
yarn clean
yarn
yarn test
yarn build
yarn run pack
yarn lerna publish
yarn lerna run clean:dev # remove publishing bundles
We want to build an open and welcoming environment for everyone. That is why we expect from everyone to follow our Code of Conduct
Copyright by SinnerSchrader. All
@patternplate packages are released under the MIT license.