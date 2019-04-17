openbase logo
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

25

GitHub Stars

301

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

33

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Readme

Documentation and development interface for component libraries

patternplate

Site | Getting started | Join us on Gitter

This is the contributor documentation for the patternplate mono-repository. For user docs see patternplate.github.io

  • Framework independent
  • Bring design docs to live with real components
  • Powerful search and meta data system

Contribute to patternplate

git clone https://github.com/patternplate/patternplate.git
cd patternplate
yarn
yarn start

# start the local component library
yarn patternplate start

Publish a release

yarn clean
yarn
yarn test
yarn build
yarn run pack
yarn lerna publish 
yarn lerna run clean:dev # remove publishing bundles

Code of Conduct

We want to build an open and welcoming environment for everyone. That is why we expect from everyone to follow our Code of Conduct

License

Copyright by SinnerSchrader. All @patternplate packages are released under the MIT license.

