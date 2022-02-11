This project provides a set of React components for the PatternFly project.
Using PatternFly 3? Take a look at the PatternFly 3 React component information.
|Package link
|Description
|💙 Core packages
|@patternfly/react-core
|Core set of components
|@patternfly/react-table
|Table components
|@patternfly/react-charts
|Chart components
|@patternfly/react-icons
|Icon components
|@patternfly/react-styles
|PatternFly CSS styles
|@patternfly/react-tokens
|PatternFly CSS variable tokens
|💛 Extension packages UXD supported
|@patternfly/react-log-viewer
|Virtualized log viewer component
|📂 Supporting packages
|@patternfly/react-docs
|Gatsby documentation site for components
|@patternfly/react-integration
|Cypress integration tests
|👨👩👦 Extension packages community supported
|@patternfly/react-catalog-view-extension
|Catalog view extension
|@patternfly/react-virtualized-extension
|Table and list row virtualization extension
|@patternfly/react-topology
|Topology components
|@patternfly/react-console
|Console components
|❌ Deprecated packages
|@patternfly/react-inline-edit-extension
|Table inline edit extension
Before you begin, check out this overview of PatternFly to get familiar with the basic elements of the design system.
Install a package manager before using the PatternFly libraries.
If you want to start with your existing project, skip to Install and configure PatternFly React.
PatternFly React seed is an open source build scaffolding utility. It gives developers a jump-start when creating new projects that will use PatternFly.
TypeScript: Fork and clone the PatternFly React Seed project.
JavaScript: Fork and clone the JavaScript branch of the PatternFly React Seed project.
For more information about how to fork and clone a repo, view GitHub Help.
Install the project
Follow the steps outlined in the PatternFly React Seed README to install.
Using npm, run the following command to install:
npm install @patternfly/react-core --save
OR
Using yarn, run the following command to install:
yarn add @patternfly/react-core
Once the library is installed, use the specific setup instructions for that library to access the components it contains. These can be found in the readme for each library.
All React contributors must first be PatternFly community contributors. If you're already a PatternFly community contributor, check out the React contribution guidelines to make React contributions.
PatternFly React is licensed under the MIT License.