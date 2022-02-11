openbase logo
@patternfly/react-icons

by patternfly
4.43.15 (see all)

A set of React components for the PatternFly project.

Overview

Readme

PatternFly React

lerna PatternFly 4 npm badge

This project provides a set of React components for the PatternFly project.

Community: PatternFly website | Slack | Medium | Mailing list

Table of contents

  1. PatternFly React packages
  2. Setup
  3. Contribution guidelines
  4. License

Using PatternFly 3? Take a look at the PatternFly 3 React component information.

PatternFly React packages

Package linkDescription
💙 Core packages
  @patternfly/react-coreCore set of components
  @patternfly/react-tableTable components
  @patternfly/react-chartsChart components
  @patternfly/react-iconsIcon components
  @patternfly/react-stylesPatternFly CSS styles
  @patternfly/react-tokensPatternFly CSS variable tokens
💛 Extension packages UXD supported
  @patternfly/react-log-viewerVirtualized log viewer component
📂 Supporting packages
  @patternfly/react-docsGatsby documentation site for components
  @patternfly/react-integrationCypress integration tests
👨‍👩‍👦 Extension packages community supported
  @patternfly/react-catalog-view-extensionCatalog view extension
  @patternfly/react-virtualized-extensionTable and list row virtualization extension
  @patternfly/react-topologyTopology components
  @patternfly/react-consoleConsole components
❌ Deprecated packages
  @patternfly/react-inline-edit-extensionTable inline edit extension

Setup

Before you begin, check out this overview of PatternFly to get familiar with the basic elements of the design system.

Install a package manager

Install a package manager before using the PatternFly libraries.

Start with PatternFly React seed

If you want to start with your existing project, skip to Install and configure PatternFly React.

PatternFly React seed is an open source build scaffolding utility. It gives developers a jump-start when creating new projects that will use PatternFly.

  1. Fork the project

  1. Install the project

    Follow the steps outlined in the PatternFly React Seed README to install.

Install and configure PatternFly React

  • Using npm, run the following command to install:

    npm install @patternfly/react-core --save

    OR

  • Using yarn, run the following command to install:

    yarn add @patternfly/react-core

    Once the library is installed, use the specific setup instructions for that library to access the components it contains. These can be found in the readme for each library.

Contribution guidelines

All React contributors must first be PatternFly community contributors. If you're already a PatternFly community contributor, check out the React contribution guidelines to make React contributions.

License

PatternFly React is licensed under the MIT License.

100
Ghan LoharPune27 Ratings22 Reviews
Senior Software Engineer at Red Hat. JS guy, Open Source newbie.
5 months ago
Performant
Highly Customizable
Poor Documentation
Easy to Use

I have used PatternFly React Icons in my projects along with the other components provided by PatternFly. I have mostly used them as React components. It's easy to use and gels well with the other PatternFly components but I struggled to customize them I remember recently I had a tough time finding out the ways to colour the icons in the documentations.

2
abhijithvijayan
katharinbenson

