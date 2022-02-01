PatternFly Elements is a work-in-progress collection of flexible and lightweight Web Components based on the Unified Design Kit. The repo also includes a generator to build new components. PatternFly Elements are:
The result of these principles is that you can plug one set of components into a wide variety of applications; bringing UX consistency and developer familiarity to any web project.
A Yeoman generator is included for creating web components that meet these goals.
git clone git@github.com:patternfly/patternfly-elements.git
cd patternfly-elements
npm install # this will take a while due to lerna bootstrap
npm run dev -- --storybook --docs # This will build and spin up a local server with storybook preview and documentation
If you will be doing any release work, it is recommended that you install Hub.
To install on a MacOS:
brew install hub.
For other systems, please see documentation:
- [Hub](https://hub.github.com/)
Note: You will need to use Node v12 or higher.
Building PatternFly Elements requires specific versions of Node.js. To automate usage of the correct version, it is recommended that contributors install nvm as well an automatic version switcher like avn or shell-specific nvm integration. With those installed, your terminal will automatically switch to the correct Node.js version when you
cd into the PatternFly Elements repository.
Many commands have an optional argument of space-separated component name(s), if left off it will assume it should run on all components. These should run from the project root.
# Build all components
npm run build
# Build one or more components
npm run build [component-name(s)]
The build command can accept a few flags; for more details, use
npm run build -- --help.
# Runs server process to preview files (does not build)
npm start
# Builds, sets up the watch, and runs server process to preview files
npm run dev [component-name(s)]
# Run all tests in watch mode.
npm run test:watch
# Run a single test in watch mode.
npm run test:watch --element="pfe-select"
# Or multiple:
npm run test:watch --element="{pfe-select,pfe-card}"
# Run all tests using a React wrapper in watch mode.
npm run test:watch --group="with-react"
# Run all tests using a Vue wrapper in watch mode.
npm run test:watch --group="with-vue"
# Build all elements then run all tests in "watch" mode.
npm run test:build:watch
# Build specific elements then run those tests in "watch" mode.
npm run test:build:watch --element="pfe-select"
# Or multiple:
npm run test:build:watch --element="{pfe-select,pfe-card}"
# Run all tests with and without React and Vue wrappers.
# This is run on pull request within CI.
npm run test:ci
Generate a new test file for an existing element by using:
npm run new:test -- [name-of-element]
# Example:
npm run new:test -- pfe-tabs
# Build and run tests on all components
npm run test
# Build and run tests on one component
npm run test [component-name(s)]
# Run tests on one component without rebuilding
npm run test [component-name(s)] -- --nobuild
The test command can accept a flags; for more details, use
npm run test -- --help.
# Open a new pull request
npm run pr
View the documentation locally
npm run start:docs
Build the documentation site
npm run build:docs
Though we have tested and verified general usability within these frameworks, PatternFly Elements makes no guarantees about compatibility within specific sites and applications. Please test accordingly.
Sign up for the for the active project participation email list and/or the informed email list.
You can also participate in discussions on patternfly.slack.com in the #patternfly-elements channel.
home | start | develop | theming | storybook | web components