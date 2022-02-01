PatternFly Elements

Table of Contents

PatternFly Elements is a work-in-progress collection of flexible and lightweight Web Components based on the Unified Design Kit. The repo also includes a generator to build new components. PatternFly Elements are:

Lightweight : small file size, minimal boilerplate, no "framework-like" features.

: small file size, minimal boilerplate, no "framework-like" features. Universal : write once, use everywhere. PatternFly Elements work in React, Vue, Angular, vanilla JS, anywhere HTML elements are used.

: write once, use everywhere. PatternFly Elements work in React, Vue, Angular, vanilla JS, anywhere HTML elements are used. Themable: Make overrides as needed via attributes or CSS variables

The result of these principles is that you can plug one set of components into a wide variety of applications; bringing UX consistency and developer familiarity to any web project.

A Yeoman generator is included for creating web components that meet these goals.

Quick start

git clone git@github.com:patternfly/patternfly-elements.git cd patternfly-elements npm install npm run dev -- --storybook --docs

Additional dependencies

Hub

If you will be doing any release work, it is recommended that you install Hub.

To install on a MacOS: brew install hub .

For other systems, please see documentation:

- [Hub] ( https :

Note: You will need to use Node v12 or higher.

nvm

Building PatternFly Elements requires specific versions of Node.js. To automate usage of the correct version, it is recommended that contributors install nvm as well an automatic version switcher like avn or shell-specific nvm integration. With those installed, your terminal will automatically switch to the correct Node.js version when you cd into the PatternFly Elements repository.

Command Line Helper Scripts

Many commands have an optional argument of space-separated component name(s), if left off it will assume it should run on all components. These should run from the project root.

Compile

Build all components npm run build Build one or more components npm run build [component-name(s)]

The build command can accept a few flags; for more details, use npm run build -- --help .

Preview

Runs server process to preview files (does not build) npm start Builds, sets up the watch, and runs server process to preview files npm run dev [component-name(s)]

Testing

Run all tests in watch mode. npm run test:watch Run a single test in watch mode. npm run test:watch --element="pfe-select" Or multiple: npm run test:watch --element="{pfe-select,pfe-card}" Run all tests using a React wrapper in watch mode. npm run test:watch --group="with-react" Run all tests using a Vue wrapper in watch mode. npm run test:watch --group="with-vue" Build all elements then run all tests in "watch" mode. npm run test:build:watch Build specific elements then run those tests in "watch" mode. npm run test:build:watch --element="pfe-select" Or multiple: npm run test:build:watch --element="{pfe-select,pfe-card}" Run all tests with and without React and Vue wrappers. This is run on pull request within CI. npm run test:ci

Generate a new test file for an existing element by using:

npm run new:test -- [name-of-element] Example: npm run new:test -- pfe-tabs

Build and run tests on all components npm run test Build and run tests on one component npm run test [component-name(s)] Run tests on one component without rebuilding npm run test [component-name(s)] -- --nobuild

The test command can accept a flags; for more details, use npm run test -- --help .

Open a new pull request

Open a new pull request npm run pr

Documentation site

View the documentation locally

npm run start:docs

Build the documentation site

npm run build:docs

Support

Though we have tested and verified general usability within these frameworks, PatternFly Elements makes no guarantees about compatibility within specific sites and applications. Please test accordingly.

Stay informed

Sign up for the for the active project participation email list and/or the informed email list.

You can also participate in discussions on patternfly.slack.com in the #patternfly-elements channel.

home | start | develop | theming | storybook | web components