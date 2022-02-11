npm install @patternfly/patternfly --save
When you install PatternFly 4, the package includes:
node_modules/@patternfly/patternfly/patternfly.css
node_modules/@patternfly/patternfly/<ComponentName>/styles.css
node_modules/@patternfly/patternfly/patternfly.scss
node_modules/@patternfly/patternfly/<ComponentName>/styles.scss
Any of the files above are meant for use in consuming the library. The recommended consumption approach will vary from project to project.
PatternFly 4 Development requires Node v12.0.0 or greater
To setup the PatternFly 4 development environment:
yarn install from the project root
yarn start
http://localhost:8001
After working on your contribution, check for accessibility violations.
To create source file scaffolding for a new component, layout, utility, or demo, run the NPM script:
node generate <CamelName>
Below are the full options for this script:
Options:
-f, --folder <folder> Source folder (components, demos, layouts, or utilities) (default: "components")
To create a "Test component" component (
.pf-c-test-component), run:
node generate TestComponent
To create a "Test layout" layout (
.pf-l-test-layout), run:
node generate TestLayout -f layouts
To create 3 new demos named "Test demo", "Test demo 2", and "Test demo 3", run:
node generate TestDemo TestDemo2 TestDemo3 -f demos
When making visual changes to a full page example, new example preview screenshots must be generated. To update the screenshots:
yarn build && yarn serve
yarn screenshots
When creating a brand new component, it should be released as beta in order to get feedback.
PatternFly uses aXe: The Accessibility Engine to check for accessibility violations. Our goal is to meet WCAG 2.0 AA requirements, as noted in our Accessibility guide.
aXe is available as either a browser extension or npm script.
To run the a11y audit locally:
$PATH
brew cask install chromedriver
yarn build && yarn serve
yarn a11y
The tool is configured to return WCAG 2.0 AA violations for the full page renderings of all components, layouts, utilities, and demos. The tool will provide feedback about what the violation is and a link to documentation about how to address the violation.
The same tool is also available as a browser extension for Chrome and Firefox.
Ignore the violations that aren’t related to your contribution.
Fix violations related to your contribution.
If there are violations that are not obvious how to fix, then create an issue with information about the violation that was found. For example, some violations might require further discussion before they can be addressed. And some violations may not be valid and require changes to the workspace or tooling to stop flagging the violation.
If you have any suggestions about ways that we can improve how we use this tool, please let us know by opening an issue.
How do I use CSS variables to customize the library?
PatternFly 4 is supported on the latest two major versions of the following browsers: