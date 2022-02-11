openbase logo
@patternfly/patternfly

by patternfly
4.171.1 (see all)

This repo contains core (HTML/CSS) implementation for PatternFly. Issues related to CSS/HTML and layout should be filed here.

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

20.1K

GitHub Stars

436

Maintenance

Last Commit

4d ago

Contributors

61

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Vanilla JavaScript CSS Framework

Reviews

Top Feedback

1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
1Highly Customizable
1Bleeding Edge
1Responsive Maintainers

Readme

PatternFly 4

Install

When you install PatternFly 4, the package includes:

  • a single file for the entire compiled library: node_modules/@patternfly/patternfly/patternfly.css
  • individual files with each component compiled separately: node_modules/@patternfly/patternfly/<ComponentName>/styles.css
  • a single file for the entire library's source (SASS): node_modules/@patternfly/patternfly/patternfly.scss
  • individual files for each component's source (SASS): node_modules/@patternfly/patternfly/<ComponentName>/styles.scss

Any of the files above are meant for use in consuming the library. The recommended consumption approach will vary from project to project.

Development

PatternFly 4 Development requires Node v12.0.0 or greater

To setup the PatternFly 4 development environment:

  • clone the project
  • run yarn install from the project root
  • run yarn start
  • open your browser to http://localhost:8001

After working on your contribution, check for accessibility violations.

Create components, layouts...

To create source file scaffolding for a new component, layout, utility, or demo, run the NPM script:

node generate <CamelName>

Below are the full options for this script:

Options:
  -f, --folder <folder>  Source folder (components, demos, layouts, or utilities) (default: "components")

Examples

To create a "Test component" component (.pf-c-test-component), run:

node generate TestComponent

To create a "Test layout" layout (.pf-l-test-layout), run:

node generate TestLayout -f layouts

To create 3 new demos named "Test demo", "Test demo 2", and "Test demo 3", run:

node generate TestDemo TestDemo2 TestDemo3 -f demos

Update screenshots

When making visual changes to a full page example, new example preview screenshots must be generated. To update the screenshots:

  • open a terminal and run yarn build && yarn serve
  • in another terminal, run yarn screenshots

Guidelines for CSS development

  • For issues created in Core that will affect a component in PF-React, a follow up issue must be created in PF-React once the Pull Request is merged. The issue should include the Core PR #, the Core Release, a link to the component in https://pf4.patternfly.org, and information detailing the change.
  • If global variables are modified in Core, a React issue should be opened to address this.
  • CSS developers should ensure that animation is well documented and communicated to the respective React developer.
  • Once the component/enhancement is complete it should receive sign off from a visual designer who can then update the master sketch file with any changes.

Beta components

When creating a brand new component, it should be released as beta in order to get feedback.

Testing for accessibility

PatternFly uses aXe: The Accessibility Engine to check for accessibility violations. Our goal is to meet WCAG 2.0 AA requirements, as noted in our Accessibility guide.

How to perform an accessibility audit with aXe

aXe is available as either a browser extension or npm script.

To run the a11y audit locally:

  • install the latest chromedriver and ensure its available on your system $PATH
    • macOS users can simply brew cask install chromedriver
  • open a terminal and run yarn build && yarn serve
  • in another terminal, run yarn a11y

The tool is configured to return WCAG 2.0 AA violations for the full page renderings of all components, layouts, utilities, and demos. The tool will provide feedback about what the violation is and a link to documentation about how to address the violation.

The same tool is also available as a browser extension for Chrome and Firefox.

Fixing violations

Ignore the violations that aren’t related to your contribution.

Fix violations related to your contribution.

If there are violations that are not obvious how to fix, then create an issue with information about the violation that was found. For example, some violations might require further discussion before they can be addressed. And some violations may not be valid and require changes to the workspace or tooling to stop flagging the violation.

If you have any suggestions about ways that we can improve how we use this tool, please let us know by opening an issue.

FAQ

CSS Variables

How do I use CSS variables to customize the library?

Browser support

PatternFly 4 is supported on the latest two major versions of the following browsers:

  • Chrome
  • Firefox
  • Safari
  • Edge

Rigin OommenPune61 Ratings72 Reviews
6 months ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Performant
Highly Customizable
Bleeding Edge
Responsive Maintainers

Patternfly html components are really cool i have used this in my vue and angular apps. It seems pretty stable and lot of customization options with the html components Patternfly Utilities are superawesome it really saves manual styling pretty much everything are included within utilities. Comparing to bootstrap there is no learning curve there it can be adopted very easily.

Alternatives

tailwindcssA utility-first CSS framework for rapid UI development.
GitHub Stars
54K
Weekly Downloads
2M
User Rating
4.7/ 5
509
Top Feedback
93Great Documentation
81Easy to Use
81Highly Customizable
bootstrapThe most popular HTML, CSS, and JavaScript framework for developing responsive, mobile first projects on the web.
GitHub Stars
155K
Weekly Downloads
4M
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2,813
Top Feedback
133Easy to Use
130Great Documentation
80Highly Customizable
@patternfly/react-coreA set of React components for the PatternFly project.
GitHub Stars
556
Weekly Downloads
31K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
uikitA lightweight and modular front-end framework for developing fast and powerful web interfaces
GitHub Stars
17K
Weekly Downloads
22K
User Rating
4.7/ 5
38
Top Feedback
9Easy to Use
8Great Documentation
6Performant
carbon-componentsA design system built by IBM
GitHub Stars
5K
Weekly Downloads
124K
User Rating
4.0/ 5
5
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
2Highly Customizable
bul
bulmaModern CSS framework based on Flexbox
GitHub Stars
45K
Weekly Downloads
202K
User Rating
4.3/ 5
212
Top Feedback
34Great Documentation
29Easy to Use
22Highly Customizable
See 20 Alternatives

