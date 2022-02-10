@pathscale/bulma-pull-2981-css-var-only

Bulma is a modern CSS framework based on Flexbox.

Quick install

Bulma is constantly in development! Try it out now:

NPM

npm install bulma

or

Yarn

yarn add bulma

Bower

bower install bulma

Import

After installation, you can import the CSS file into your project using this snippet:

@import 'bulma/css/bulma.css'

CDN

https://www.jsdelivr.com/package/npm/bulma

Feel free to raise an issue or submit a pull request.

CSS only

Bulma is a CSS framework. As such, the sole output is a single CSS file: bulma.css

You can either use that file, "out of the box", or download the Sass source files to customize the variables.

There is no JavaScript included. People generally want to use their own JS implementation (and usually already have one). Bulma can be considered "environment agnostic": it's just the style layer on top of the logic.

Browser Support

Bulma uses autoprefixer to make (most) Flexbox features compatible with earlier browser versions. According to Can I use, Bulma is compatible with recent versions of:

Chrome

Edge

Firefox

Opera

Safari

Internet Explorer (10+) is only partially supported.

Documentation

The documentation resides in the docs directory, and is built with the Ruby-based Jekyll tool.

Browse the online documentation here.

Copyright and license

Code copyright 2022 Jeremy Thomas. Code released under the MIT license.