@pathscale/bulma-pull-2981-css-var-only

Bulma is a modern CSS framework based on Flexbox.
Bulma is constantly in development! Try it out now:
npm install bulma
or
yarn add bulma
bower install bulma
After installation, you can import the CSS file into your project using this snippet:
@import 'bulma/css/bulma.css'
https://www.jsdelivr.com/package/npm/bulma
Feel free to raise an issue or submit a pull request.
Bulma is a CSS framework. As such, the sole output is a single CSS file: bulma.css
You can either use that file, "out of the box", or download the Sass source files to customize the variables.
There is no JavaScript included. People generally want to use their own JS implementation (and usually already have one). Bulma can be considered "environment agnostic": it's just the style layer on top of the logic.
Bulma uses autoprefixer to make (most) Flexbox features compatible with earlier browser versions. According to Can I use, Bulma is compatible with recent versions of:
Internet Explorer (10+) is only partially supported.
The documentation resides in the docs directory, and is built with the Ruby-based Jekyll tool.
Browse the online documentation here.
|Project
|Description
|Bulma with Attribute Modules
|Adds support for attribute-based selectors
|Bulma with Rails
|Integrates Bulma with the rails asset pipeline
|BulmaRazor
|A lightweight component library based on Bulma and Blazor.
|Vue Admin (dead)
|Vue Admin framework powered by Bulma
|Bulmaswatch
|Free themes for Bulma
|Goldfish (read-only)
|Vault UI with Bulma, Golang, and Vue Admin
|ember-bulma
|Ember addon providing a collection of UI components for Bulma
|Bloomer
|A set of React components for Bulma
|React-bulma
|React.js components for Bulma
|Buefy
|Lightweight UI components for Vue.js based on Bulma
|vue-bulma-components
|Bulma components for Vue.js with straightforward syntax
|BulmaJS
|Javascript integration for Bulma. Written in ES6 with a data-* API
|Bulma-modal-fx
|A set of modal window effects with CSS transitions and animations for Bulma
|Bulma Stylus
|Up-to-date 1:1 translation to Stylus
|Bulma.styl (read-only)
|1:1 Stylus translation of Bulma 0.6.11
|elm-bulma
|Bulma + Elm
|elm-bulma-classes
|Bulma classes prepared for usage with Elm
|Bulma Customizer
|Bulma Customizer – Create your own bespoke Bulma build
|Fulma
|Wrapper around Bulma for fable-react
|Laravel Enso
|SPA Admin Panel built with Bulma, VueJS and Laravel
|Django Bulma
|Integrates Bulma with Django
|Bulma Templates
|Free Templates for Bulma
|React Bulma Components
|Another React wrap on React for Bulma.io
|purescript-bulma
|PureScript bindings for Bulma
|Vue Datatable
|Bulma themed datatable based on Vue, Laravel & JSON templates
|bulma-fluent
|Fluent Design Theme for Bulma inspired by Microsoft’s Fluent Design System
|csskrt-csskrt
|Automatically add Bulma classes to HTML files
|bulma-pagination-react
|Bulma pagination as a react component
|bulma-helpers
|Functional / Atomic CSS classes for Bulma
|bulma-swatch-hook
|Bulma swatches as a react hook and a component
|BulmaWP (read-only)
|Starter WordPress theme for Bulma
|Ralma
|Stateless Ractive.js Components for Bulma
|Django Simple Bulma
|Lightweight integration of Bulma and Bulma-Extensions for your Django app
|rbx
|Comprehensive React UI Framework written in TypeScript
|Awesome Bulma Templates
|Free real-world Templates built with Bulma
|Trunx
|Super Saiyan React components, son of awesome Bulma, implemented in TypeScript
|@aybolit/bulma
|Web Components library inspired by Bulma and Bulma-extensions
|Drulma
|Drupal theme for Bulma.
|Bulrush
|A Bulma-based Python Pelican blog theme
|Bulma Variable Export
|Access Bulma Variables in Javascript/Typescript in project using Webpack
|Bulmil
|An agnostic UI components library based on Web Components, made with Bulma & Stencil.
|Svelte Bulma Components
|Library of UI components to be used in Svelte.js or standalone.
|Bulma Nunjucks Starterkit
|Starterkit for Nunjucks with Bulma.
|Bulma-Social
|Social Buttons and Colors for Bulma
|Divjoy
|React codebase generator with Bulma templates
|Blazorise
|Blazor component library with the support for Bulma CSS framework
|Oruga-Bulma
|Bulma theme for Oruga UI
|@bulvar/bulma
|Bulma with CSS Variables support
Code copyright 2022 Jeremy Thomas. Code released under the MIT license.