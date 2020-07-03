Element Queries is a polyfill adding support for element based media-queries to all new browsers (incl. IE7+). It allows not only to define media-queries based on window-size but also adds 'media-queries' functionality depending on element (any selector supported) size while not causing performance lags due to event based implementation.
It's a proof-of-concept event-based CSS element dimension query with valid CSS selector syntax.
Features:
window.onresize which causes performance issues and allows only to detect changes via window.resize event and not inside layout changes like css3 animation, :hover, DOM changes etc.
min-width,
min-height,
max-width and
max-height are supported so far
More demos and information: http://marcj.github.io/css-element-queries/
.widget-name h2 {
font-size: 12px;
}
.widget-name[min-width~="400px"] h2 {
font-size: 18px;
}
.widget-name[min-width~="600px"] h2 {
padding: 55px;
text-align: center;
font-size: 24px;
}
.widget-name[min-width~="700px"] h2 {
font-size: 34px;
color: red;
}
As you can see we use the
~= attribute selector.
Since this css-element-queries polyfill adds new element attributes on the DOM element
(
<div class="widget-name" min-width="400px 700px"></div>) depending on your actual CSS and element's dimension,
you should always use this attribute selector (especially if you have several element query rules on the same element).
<div class="widget-name">
<h2>Element responsiveness FTW!</h2>
</div>
<div data-responsive-image>
<img data-src="http://placehold.it/350x150"/>
<img min-width="350" data-src="http://placehold.it/700x300"/>
<img min-width="700" data-src="http://placehold.it/1400x600"/>
</div>
Include the javascript files at the bottom and you're good to go. No custom javascript calls needed.
<script src="src/ResizeSensor.js"></script>
<script src="src/ElementQueries.js"></script>
Here live http://marcj.github.io/css-element-queries/.
If you're using a module loader you need to trigger the event listening or initialization yourself:
var ElementQueries = require('css-element-queries/src/ElementQueries');
//attaches to DOMLoadContent
ElementQueries.listen();
//or if you want to trigger it yourself.
// Parse all available CSS and attach ResizeSensor to those elements which have rules attached
// (make sure this is called after 'load' event, because CSS files are not ready when domReady is fired.
ElementQueries.init();
img and other elements that can't contain other elements. Wrapping with a
div works fine though (See demo).
file:// protocol).
element-queries. E.g.
.widget-name { animation: 2sec my-animation, 1s element-queries;}. We use this to detect new added DOM elements automatically.
MIT license. Copyright Marc J. Schmidt.