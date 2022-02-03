Patch JavaScript SDK

The official JavaScript package for the Patch API.

Documentation

For a complete API reference, check out Patch's API Reference.

Installation

NPM

npm install @patch-technology/patch --save

Yarn

yarn add @patch-technology/patch

Requirements

Node 10+

Usage

Configuration

After installing the package, you'll have to configure it with your API key which is available from the API key page in the Patch dashboard:

import Patch from '@patch-technology/patch' ; const patch = Patch( 'key_test_1234' ); var patch = require ( '@patch-technology/patch' ).default( 'key_test_1234' );

Peer dependencies

For environments that do not include the Node Standard Library, such as React Native, you will need to install the listed peer dependencies in order for the package to work as expected. You can install the peer dependencies by running:

npm install install-peers

Orders

In Patch, orders represent a purchase of carbon offsets or negative emissions by mass. Place orders directly if you know the amount of carbon dioxide you would like to sequester. If you do not know how much to purchase, use an estimate. You can also create an order with a maximum desired price, and we'll allocate enough mass to fulfill the order for you.

API Reference

Examples

const mass = 1000000 ; patch.orders.createOrder({ mass_g : mass }); const totalPriceCentsUSD = 500 ; patch.orders.createOrder({ total_price_cents_usd : totalPriceCentsUSD }); orderId = 'ord_test_1234' ; patch.orders.retrieveOrder(orderId); const orderId = 'ord_test_1234' ; patch.orders.placeOrder(orderId); const orderId = 'ord_test_1234' ; patch.orders.cancelOrder(orderId); const page = 1 ; patch.orders.retrieveOrders({ page });

Estimates

Estimates allow API users to get a quote for the cost of compensating a certain amount of CO2. When creating an estimate, an order in the draft state will also be created, reserving the allocation of a project for 5 minutes. If you don't place your draft order within those 5 minutes, the order will automatically be cancelled.

API Reference

Examples

const mass_g = 1000000 ; patch.estimates.createMassEstimate({ mass_g }); const distance_m = 9000000 ; patch.estimates.createFlightEstimate({ distance_m }); const distance_m = 9000000 ; patch.estimates.createShippingEstimate({ distance_m, transportation_method : 'air' , package_mass_g : 1000 }); const transaction_value_btc_sats = 1000 ; patch.estimates.createBitcoinEstimate({ transaction_value_btc_sats }); const distance_m = 9000000 ; patch.estimates.createVehicleEstimate({ distance_m, make : 'Toyota' , model : 'Corolla' , year : 1995 }); const estimateId = 'est_test_1234' ; patch.estimates.retrieveEstimate(estimate_id); const page = 1 ; patch.estimates.retrieveEstimates({ page });

Projects

Projects are the ways Patch takes CO2 out of the air. They can represent reforestation, enhanced weathering, direct air carbon capture, etc. When you place an order via Patch, it is allocated to a project.

When fetching Projects, you can add filters to the query to narrow the result. Currently supported filters are:

country

type

minimumAvailableMass

API Reference

Examples

const projectId = 'pro_test_1234' ; patch.projects.retrieveProject(projectId); const page = 1 ; patch.projects.retrieveProjects({ page }); const country = 'CA' ; patch.projects.retrieveProjects({ country }); const type = 'biomass' ; patch.projects.retrieveProjects({ type }); const minimumAvailableMass = 100 ; patch.projects.retrieveProjects({ minimumAvailableMass });

Contributing

While we value open-source contributions to this SDK, the core of this library is generated programmatically. Complex additions made directly to the library would have to be moved over to our generation code, otherwise they would be overwritten upon the next generated release. Feel free to open a PR as a proof of concept, but know that we will not be able to merge it as-is. We suggest opening an issue first to discuss with us!

On the other hand, contributions to the README, as well as new test cases are always very welcome!

Build and manually test

To build and test the package locally, run:

$ npm run build

This will generate a dist folder with the compiled code. Next you want to link the package and use it in a different folder.

In the patch-node folder, run:

$ npm link

Navigate to a different, empty folder:

$ cd .. $ mkdir test -patch-node $ cd test -patch-node

In that repository, run the following command to use the locally built package:

$ npm link @patch-technology/patch

This will create a node_modules directory in your test repository which will symlink to your locally built package. To test out the package, open a node REPL and import the package and run some queries.

SANDBOX_API_KEY=xxx node

const Patch = require('@patch-technology/patch'); const patch = Patch.default(process.env.SANDBOX_API_KEY); patch.projects.retrieveProjects().then((response) => console.log(response));

Run the specs

Before running the tests, make sure you set the test API key! Please use test API keys and not production ones, they usually start with key_test_ .

$ export SANDBOX_API_KEY=<PATCH_TEST_API_KEY>

Then you are ready to run the tests: