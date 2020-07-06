Status:

About

Passport-Next/Passport is Express-compatible authentication middleware for Node.js.

Passport's sole purpose is to authenticate requests, which it does through an extensible set of plugins known as strategies. Passport does not mount routes or assume any particular database schema, which maximizes flexibility and allows application-level decisions to be made by the developer. The API is simple: you provide Passport a request to authenticate, and Passport provides hooks for controlling what occurs when authentication succeeds or fails.

Install

$ npm install -next/passport

Docs

Please see the wiki

Need help?

Please raise an issue and/or ask a question on Stackoverflow with the passport.js tag.

Support policy

We support all node versions supported by the Node Foundation

Contributing

Please see CONTRIBUTING.md