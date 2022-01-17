openbase logo
Readme

You build great forms, but do you know HOW users use your forms? Find out with Form Nerd! Professional analytics from the creator of Final Form.

💰 Hey there! Do you fancy yourself a javascript expert? Take this quiz and get offers from top tech companies! 💰

🏁 Final Form

Final Form

Backers on Open Collective Sponsors on Open Collective NPM Version NPM Downloads Build Status codecov.io styled with prettier

Zero dependencies

✅ Framework agnostic

✅ Opt-in subscriptions - only update on the state you need!

✅ 💥 5.1k gzipped 💥

Final Form is sponsored by Sencha.

Comprehensive JS framework and UI components for building enterprise-grade web apps.

💬 Give Feedback on Final Form 💬

In the interest of making 🏁 Final Form the best library it can be, we'd love your thoughts and feedback.

Take a quick survey.

Get Started

Philosophy

Examples

API

Companion Libraries

Who's using Final Form?

