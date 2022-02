DEPRECATED

This mail adapter has been deprecated. Instead, use one of the community provided mail adapters.

Parse Server Simple Mailgun Adapter

Used to send Parse Server password reset and email verification emails though Mailgun

Installation

npm install --save @parse/simple-mailgun-adapter

As of April 5, 2017, Parse, LLC has transferred this code to the parse-community organization, and will no longer be contributing to or distributing this code.