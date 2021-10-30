parse-server adapter for AWS S3
npm install --save @parse/s3-files-adapter
the ability to explicitly pass credentials to this adapter is deprecated and will be removed in a future release.
You may already be compatible with this change. If you have not explicitly set an
accessKey and
secretKey and you have configured the environment variables
AWS_ACCESS_KEY_ID and
AWS_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY, then you're all set and this will continue to work as is.
If you explicitly configured the environment variables
S3_ACCESS_KEY
S3_SECRET_KEY
OR
If you explicitly configured the
accessKey and
secretKey in your adapter configuration, then you'll need to...
For non AWS hosts:
aws configure in a terminal which will step you through configuring credentials for the AWS SDK and CLI
For an AWS host:
Then
accessKey and
secretKey from your configuration
If for some reason you really need to be able to set the key and secret explicitly, you can still do it using
s3overrides as described below and setting
accessKeyId and
secretAccessKey in the
s3Overrides object.
Although it is not recommended, AWS credentials can be explicitly configured through an options object, constructor string arguments or environment variables (see below). This option is provided for backward compatibility and will be removed in the forthcoming version 2.0 of this adapter.
The preferred method is to use the default AWS credentials pattern. If no AWS credentials are explicitly configured, the AWS SDK will look for credentials in the standard locations used by all AWS SDKs and the AWS CLI. More info can be found in the docs. For more information on AWS best practices, see IAM Best Practices User Guide.
(This list is still incomplete and in the works, in the meantime find more descriptions in the chapters below.)
|Parameter
|Optional
|Default value
|Environment variable
|Description
fileAcl
|yes
undefined
|S3_FILE_ACL
|Sets the Canned ACL of the file when storing it in the S3 bucket. Setting this parameter overrides the file ACL that would otherwise depend on the
directAccess parameter. Setting the value
'none' causes any ACL parameter to be removed that would otherwise be set.
{
"appId": 'my_app_id',
"masterKey": 'my_master_key',
// other options
"filesAdapter": {
"module": "@parse/s3-files-adapter",
"options": {
"bucket": "my_bucket",
// optional:
"region": 'us-east-1', // default value
"bucketPrefix": '', // default value
"directAccess": false, // default value
"fileAcl": null, // default value
"baseUrl": null, // default value
"baseUrlDirect": false, // default value
"signatureVersion": 'v4', // default value
"globalCacheControl": null, // default value. Or 'public, max-age=86400' for 24 hrs Cache-Control
"ServerSideEncryption": 'AES256|aws:kms', //AES256 or aws:kms, or if you do not pass this, encryption won't be done
"validateFilename": null, // Default to parse-server FilesAdapter::validateFilename.
"generateKey": null // Will default to Parse.FilesController.preserveFileName
}
}
}
Note By default Parse.FilesController.preserveFileName will prefix all filenames with a random hex code. You will want to disable that if you enable it here or wish to use S3 "directories".
Set your environment variables:
S3_BUCKET=bucketName
the following optional configuration can be set by environment variable too:
S3_SIGNATURE_VERSION=v4
And update your config / options
{
"appId": 'my_app_id',
"masterKey": 'my_master_key',
// other options
"filesAdapter": "@parse/s3-files-adapter"
}
var S3Adapter = require('@parse/s3-files-adapter');
var s3Adapter = new S3Adapter('accessKey',
'secretKey', bucket, {
region: 'us-east-1'
bucketPrefix: '',
directAccess: false,
baseUrl: 'http://images.example.com',
signatureVersion: 'v4',
globalCacheControl: 'public, max-age=86400', // 24 hrs Cache-Control.
validateFilename: (filename) => {
if (filename.length > 1024) {
return 'Filename too long.';
}
return null; // Return null on success
},
generateKey: (filename) => {
return `${Date.now()}_${filename}`; // unique prefix for every filename
}
});
var api = new ParseServer({
appId: 'my_app',
masterKey: 'master_key',
filesAdapter: s3adapter
})
Note: there are a few ways you can pass arguments:
S3Adapter("bucket")
S3Adapter("bucket", options)
S3Adapter("key", "secret", "bucket") -- Deprecated, see notice above
S3Adapter("key", "secret", "bucket", options) -- Deprecated, see notice above
S3Adapter(options) // where options must contain bucket.
S3Adapter(options, s3overrides)
If you use the last form,
s3overrides are the parameters passed to AWS.S3.
In this form if you set
s3overrides.params, you must set at least
s3overrides.params.Bucket
or with an options hash
var S3Adapter = require('@parse/s3-files-adapter');
var s3Options = {
"bucket": "my_bucket",
// optional:
"region": 'us-east-1', // default value
"bucketPrefix": '', // default value
"directAccess": false, // default value
"baseUrl": null // default value
"signatureVersion": 'v4', // default value
"globalCacheControl": null, // default value. Or 'public, max-age=86400' for 24 hrs Cache-Control
"validateFilename": () => null, // Anything goes!
"generateKey": (filename) => filename, // Ensure Parse.FilesController.preserveFileName is true!
}
var s3Adapter = new S3Adapter(s3Options);
var api = new ParseServer({
appId: 'my_app',
masterKey: 'master_key',
filesAdapter: s3Adapter
})
var S3Adapter = require("@parse/s3-files-adapter");
var AWS = require("aws-sdk");
//Configure Digital Ocean Spaces EndPoint
const spacesEndpoint = new AWS.Endpoint(process.env.SPACES_ENDPOINT);
var s3Options = {
bucket: process.env.SPACES_BUCKET_NAME,
baseUrl: process.env.SPACES_BASE_URL,
region: process.env.SPACES_REGION,
directAccess: true,
globalCacheControl: "public, max-age=31536000",
bucketPrefix: process.env.SPACES_BUCKET_PREFIX,
s3overrides: {
accessKeyId: process.env.SPACES_ACCESS_KEY,
secretAccessKey: process.env.SPACES_SECRET_KEY,
endpoint: spacesEndpoint
}
};
var s3Adapter = new S3Adapter(s3Options);
var api = new ParseServer({
databaseURI: process.env.DATABASE_URI || "mongodb://localhost:27017/dev",
cloud: process.env.CLOUD_CODE_MAIN || __dirname + "/cloud/main.js",
appId: process.env.APP_ID || "myAppId",
masterKey: process.env.MASTER_KEY || "",
serverURL: process.env.SERVER_URL || "http://localhost:1337/parse",
logLevel: process.env.LOG_LEVEL || "info",
allowClientClassCreation: false,
filesAdapter: s3Adapter,
}
});
Use the optional options argument to add Metadata and/or Tags to S3 objects
const S3Adapter = require('@parse/s3-files-adapter');
const s3Options = {}; // Add correct options
const s3Adapter = new S3Adapter(s3Options);
const filename = 'Fictional_Characters.txt';
const data = 'That\'s All Folks!';
const contentType = 'text/plain';
const tags = {
createdBy: 'Elmer Fudd',
owner: 'Popeye'
};
const metadata = {
source: 'Mickey Mouse'
};
const options = { tags, metadata };
s3Adapter.createFile(filename, data, contentType, options);
Note: This adapter will automatically add the "x-amz-meta-" prefix to the beginning of metadata tags as stated in S3 Documentation.