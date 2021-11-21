openbase logo
Readme

Parse Server Push Adapter

Build Status Snyk Badge Coverage auto-release

npm latest version

The official Push Notification adapter for Parse Server. See Parse Server Push Configuration for more details.

Silent Notifications

If you have migrated from parse.com and you are seeing situations where silent (newsstand-like presentless) notifications are failing to deliver please ensure that your payload is setting the content-available attribute to Int(1) and not "1" This value will be explicitly checked.

Logging

You can enable verbose logging with environment variables:

VERBOSE=1

or 

VERBOSE_PARSE_SERVER_PUSH_ADAPTER=1

This will produce a more verbose output for all the push sending attempts

Using a Custom Version on Parse Server

Install Push Adapter

npm install --save @parse/push-adapter@VERSION

Replace VERSION with the version you want to install.

Configure Parse Server

const PushAdapter = require('@parse/push-adapter').default;
const pushOptions = {
  ios: { /* iOS push options */ } ,
  android: { /* android push options */ }   
}
// starting 3.0.0
const options = {
  appId: "****",
  masterKey: "****",
  push: {
    adapter: new PushAdapter(pushOptions),
  },
  /* ... */ 
}

const server = new ParseServer(options);

/* continue with the initialization of parse-server */

