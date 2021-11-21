Parse Server Push Adapter

The official Push Notification adapter for Parse Server. See Parse Server Push Configuration for more details.

Silent Notifications

If you have migrated from parse.com and you are seeing situations where silent (newsstand-like presentless) notifications are failing to deliver please ensure that your payload is setting the content-available attribute to Int(1) and not "1" This value will be explicitly checked.

Logging

You can enable verbose logging with environment variables:

VERBOSE=1 or VERBOSE_PARSE_SERVER_PUSH_ADAPTER=1

This will produce a more verbose output for all the push sending attempts

Using a Custom Version on Parse Server

Install Push Adapter

npm install --save @ parse / push - adapter @ VERSION

Replace VERSION with the version you want to install.

Configure Parse Server