parse-server file system storage adapter.

Multiple instances of parse-server

When using parse-server-fs-adapter across multiple parse-server instances it's important to establish "centralization" of your file storage (this is the same premise as the other file adapters, you are sending/recieving files through a dedicated link). You can accomplish this at the file storage level by Samba mounting (or any other type of mounting) your storage to each of your parse-server instances, e.g if you are using parse-server via docker (volume mount your SMB drive to - /Volumes/SMB-Drive/MyParseApp1/files:/parse-server/files ). All parse-server instances need to be able to read and write to the same storage in order for parse-server-fs-adapter to work properly with parse-server. If the file storage isn't centralized, parse-server will have trouble locating files and you will get random behavior on client-side.

Installation

npm install --save @parse/fs-files-adapter

Usage with parse-server

Using a config file

{ "appId" : 'my_app_id' , "masterKey" : 'my_master_key' , "filesAdapter" : { "module" : "@parse/fs-files-adapter" , "options" : { "filesSubDirectory" : "my/files/folder" , "encryptionKey" : "someKey" } } }

Passing as an instance

var FSFilesAdapter = require ( '@parse/fs-files-adapter' ); var fsAdapter = new FSFilesAdapter({ "filesSubDirectory" : "my/files/folder" , "encryptionKey" : "someKey" }); var api = new ParseServer({ appId : 'my_app' , masterKey : 'master_key' , filesAdapter : fsAdapter })

Rotating to a new encryptionKey

Periodically you may want to rotate your encryptionKey for security reasons. When this is the case, you can start up a development parse-server that has the same configuration as your production server. In the development server, initialize the file adapter with the new key and do the following in your index.js :

Files were previously unencrypted and you want to encrypt

var FSFilesAdapter = require ( '@parse/fs-files-adapter' ); var fsAdapter = new FSFilesAdapter({ "filesSubDirectory" : "my/files/folder" , "encryptionKey" : "newKey" }); var api = new ParseServer({ appId : 'my_app' , masterKey : 'master_key' , filesAdapter : fsAdapter }) const {rotated, notRotated} = await api.filesAdapter.rotateEncryptionKey(); console .log( 'Files rotated to newKey: ' + rotated); console .log( 'Files that couldn' t be rotated to newKey: ' + notRotated);

After successfully rotating your key, you should change the encryptionKey to newKey on your production server and then restart the server.

Files were previously encrypted with oldKey and you want to encrypt with newKey

The same process as above, but pass in your oldKey to rotateEncryptionKey() .

const {rotated, notRotated} = await api.filesAdapter.rotateEncryptionKey({ oldKey : oldKey}); console .log( 'Files rotated to newKey: ' + rotated); console .log( 'Files that couldn' t be rotated to newKey: ' + notRotated);

Only rotate a select list of files that were previously encrypted with oldKey and you want to encrypt with newKey

This is useful if for some reason there errors and some of the files werent rotated and returned in notRotated . The same process as above, but pass in your oldKey along with the array of fileNames to rotateEncryptionKey() .