parse-server file system storage adapter.
When using parse-server-fs-adapter across multiple parse-server instances it's important to establish "centralization" of your file storage (this is the same premise as the other file adapters, you are sending/recieving files through a dedicated link). You can accomplish this at the file storage level by Samba mounting (or any other type of mounting) your storage to each of your parse-server instances, e.g if you are using parse-server via docker (volume mount your SMB drive to
- /Volumes/SMB-Drive/MyParseApp1/files:/parse-server/files). All parse-server instances need to be able to read and write to the same storage in order for parse-server-fs-adapter to work properly with parse-server. If the file storage isn't centralized, parse-server will have trouble locating files and you will get random behavior on client-side.
npm install --save @parse/fs-files-adapter
{
"appId": 'my_app_id',
"masterKey": 'my_master_key',
// other options
"filesAdapter": {
"module": "@parse/fs-files-adapter",
"options": {
"filesSubDirectory": "my/files/folder", // optional, defaults to ./files
"encryptionKey": "someKey" //optional, but mandatory if you want to encrypt files
}
}
}
var FSFilesAdapter = require('@parse/fs-files-adapter');
var fsAdapter = new FSFilesAdapter({
"filesSubDirectory": "my/files/folder", // optional, defaults to ./files
"encryptionKey": "someKey" //optional, but mandatory if you want to encrypt files
});
var api = new ParseServer({
appId: 'my_app',
masterKey: 'master_key',
filesAdapter: fsAdapter
})
Periodically you may want to rotate your encryptionKey for security reasons. When this is the case, you can start up a development parse-server that has the same configuration as your production server. In the development server, initialize the file adapter with the new key and do the following in your
index.js:
var FSFilesAdapter = require('@parse/fs-files-adapter');
var fsAdapter = new FSFilesAdapter({
"filesSubDirectory": "my/files/folder", // optional, defaults to ./files
"encryptionKey": "newKey" //Use the newKey
});
var api = new ParseServer({
appId: 'my_app',
masterKey: 'master_key',
filesAdapter: fsAdapter
})
//This can take awhile depending on how many files and how larger they are. It will attempt to rotate the key of all files in your filesSubDirectory
//It is not recommended to do this on the production server, deploy a development server to complete the process.
const {rotated, notRotated} = await api.filesAdapter.rotateEncryptionKey();
console.log('Files rotated to newKey: ' + rotated);
console.log('Files that couldn't be rotated to newKey: ' + notRotated);
After successfully rotating your key, you should change the
encryptionKey to
newKey on your production server and then restart the server.
oldKey and you want to encrypt with
newKey
The same process as above, but pass in your
oldKey to
rotateEncryptionKey().
//This can take awhile depending on how many files and how larger they are. It will attempt to rotate the key of all files in your filesSubDirectory
const {rotated, notRotated} = await api.filesAdapter.rotateEncryptionKey({oldKey: oldKey});
console.log('Files rotated to newKey: ' + rotated);
console.log('Files that couldn't be rotated to newKey: ' + notRotated);
oldKey and you want to encrypt with
newKey
This is useful if for some reason there errors and some of the files werent rotated and returned in
notRotated. The same process as above, but pass in your
oldKey along with the array of
fileNames to
rotateEncryptionKey().
//This can take awhile depending on how many files and how larger they are. It will attempt to rotate the key of all files in your filesSubDirectory
const {rotated, notRotated} = await api.filesAdapter.rotateEncryptionKey({oldKey: oldKey, fileNames: ["fileName1.png","fileName2.png"]});
console.log('Files rotated to newKey: ' + rotated);
console.log('Files that couldn't be rotated to newKey: ' + notRotated);