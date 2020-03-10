







Parity's JavaScript Stack

A collection of JavaScript libraries for dapp development.









Packages

This repository is a monorepo that we manage using Lerna. That means that we publish several packages to npm from the same codebase. If you are a dapp developer, we recommend you start with the following three high-level packages:

Package Version Docs Description @parity/light.js A high-level reactive library optimized for light clients. @parity/light.js-react Easily integrate @parity/light.js with React. @parity/api Coming soon... Promise-based JSONRPC method wrapper, similar to web3.js .

And below are the lower-level packages, used internally, or by advanced users.

Package Version Docs Description @parity/abi Ethereum ABI encoder and decoder. @parity/contracts Parity's contracts as ES6 classes. @parity/electron Control the Parity Ethereum node from Electron.

Contributing

Dependencies

Install at least yarn version 1.4.2 and Node.js >=10.10.0

yarn

Tests

yarn test

Build

yarn build

Maintenance

Fork the repo Clone your fork

git clone https://github.com/<INSERT_YOUR_GITHUB_USERNAME>/js-libs

Check outdated dependencies

yarn outdated

Create a branch

git checkout -b <INSERT_YOUR_BRANCH_NAME>

Run tests, type checking, linting, and build

yarn test ; yarn typecheck; yarn lint; yarn build

Push the branch to your fork of the repo Integrate the updated library as a dependency. Example: If you want to test a branch of one of the js-lib packages in another project like Fether temporarily, then build js-libs and replace the /lib directory where it's a dependency on the Fether project. Then run Fether to use it:

~/paritytech/js-libs [my-branch-name] $ yarn build ~/paritytech/js-libs [my-branch-name] $ cp -r packages/my-package/lib ../fether/node_modules/@parity/my-package/lib ~/paritytech/js-libs [my-branch-name] $ cd ../fether ~/paritytech/fether [master] $ yarn start

Create a pull request from your fork of the repo to the upstream master branch

License

All Parity's JavaScript libraries are open-source software licensed as MIT.