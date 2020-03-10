openbase logo
@parity/contracts

by openethereum
5.1.19

A collection of JavaScript libraries for Ethereum dapp development.

Readme

Parity's JavaScript Stack

A collection of JavaScript libraries for dapp development.




Packages

This repository is a monorepo that we manage using Lerna. That means that we publish several packages to npm from the same codebase. If you are a dapp developer, we recommend you start with the following three high-level packages:

PackageVersionDocsDescription
@parity/light.jsnpm (scoped)docsA high-level reactive library optimized for light clients.
@parity/light.js-reactnpm (scoped)READMEEasily integrate @parity/light.js with React.
@parity/apinpm (scoped)Coming soon...Promise-based JSONRPC method wrapper, similar to web3.js.

And below are the lower-level packages, used internally, or by advanced users.

PackageVersionDocsDescription
@parity/abinpm (scoped)docsEthereum ABI encoder and decoder.
@parity/contractsnpm (scoped)READMEParity's contracts as ES6 classes.
@parity/electronnpm (scoped)READMEControl the Parity Ethereum node from Electron.

Contributing

Dependencies

Install at least yarn version 1.4.2 and Node.js >=10.10.0

yarn --version // Should be at least 1.4.2

Tests

yarn test

Build

yarn build

Maintenance

  1. Fork the repo

  2. Clone your fork

git clone https://github.com/<INSERT_YOUR_GITHUB_USERNAME>/js-libs
  1. Check outdated dependencies
yarn outdated
  1. Create a branch
git checkout -b <INSERT_YOUR_BRANCH_NAME>
  1. Run tests, type checking, linting, and build
yarn test; yarn typecheck; yarn lint; yarn build

  1. Push the branch to your fork of the repo

  2. Integrate the updated library as a dependency. Example: If you want to test a branch of one of the js-lib packages in another project like Fether temporarily, then build js-libs and replace the /lib directory where it's a dependency on the Fether project. Then run Fether to use it:

~/paritytech/js-libs [my-branch-name] $ yarn build
~/paritytech/js-libs [my-branch-name] $ cp -r packages/my-package/lib ../fether/node_modules/@parity/my-package/lib
~/paritytech/js-libs [my-branch-name] $ cd ../fether
~/paritytech/fether [master] $ yarn start
  1. Create a pull request from your fork of the repo to the upstream master branch

License

All Parity's JavaScript libraries are open-source software licensed as MIT.

