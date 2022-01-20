Strongly Typed GraphQL from the team at GraphQL Editor

GraphQL Zeus is the absolute best way to interact with your GraphQL endpoints in a type-safe way. Zeus uses your schema to generate Typescript types and strongly typed clients to unlock the power, efficiency, productivity and safety of Typescript on your GraphQL requests.

Features

⚡️ Types mapped from your schema

⚡️ Works with Apollo Client, React Query, Stucco Subscriptions (*more coming soon...)

⚡️ Works with Subscriptions

⚡️ Infer complex response types

⚡️ Create reusable selection sets (like fragments) for use across multiple queries

⚡️ Supports GraphQL Unions, Interfaces, Aliases and Variables

⚡️ Handles massive schemas

⚡️ Supports Browsers, Node.js and React Native in Javascript and Typescript

⚡️ Schema downloader

⚡️ JSON schema generation



Full documentation

Full documentation is available here

Generate Types With Zeus CLI Example

Simply run Zeus in your terminal to output your types file based on your graphql schema

Usage Example

Example using a generated chain client. Queries, mutations and subscriptions are now type-safe in arguments, field selections and response types.

Support And Community

Join our GraphQL Editor Channel on Slack!

Contribute

For a complete guide to contributing to GraphQL Editor, see the Contribution Guide.

Fork this repo Create your feature branch: git checkout -b feature-name Commit your changes: git commit -am 'Add some feature' Push to the branch: git push origin my-new-feature Submit a pull request

License

MIT 🕊